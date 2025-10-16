When is episode four of Celebrity Traitors? Who left last night after major BBC cliffhanger?

Celebrity Traitors has returned to this week after a major cliffhanger.

BBC One’s Celebrity Traitors returns tonight as viewers anxiously wait to see who will be the next victim of the Traitors.

The past three episodes have had millions of viewers on the edge of their seats speculating what will happen next in the dramatic series.

As ever, in the first episode Claudia Winkleman chose three contestants to be her Traitors, with the burden falling upon the shoulders of comedian Alan Carr, TV presenter Jonathan Ross and singer Cat Burns.

In last week’s episode, Paloma Faith was the first celebrity to be murdered but viewers had to wait until this week to find out who would be banished at the round table.

Yesterday there was a shocking triple eviction from the Traitors Castle, which is Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, with many fans saying they were “upset” after fan favourites were already made to leave the show.

Episode three of Celebrity Traitors aired on Wednesday night.

When is episode four of Celebrity Traitors?

Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday night at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

This is expected to be the same time each night for the rest of the series run.

Spoilers for Celebrity Traitors episode three ahead. Don’t read further if you haven’t watched yet.

What happened on Celebrity Traitors last night?

At the beginning of the third episode, we found out that YouTube prankster Niko Omilana was voted out by his fellow celebrities in the opening moments.

Soon after, Traitors Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Cat Burns decided Olympian Tom Daley was their next unlucky victim.

Niko Omilana was the first celebrity to be banished at the round table. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

After a successful run in the latest challenge, the stars headed to the next round table. Ruth Codd led the charge against Jonathan, while Alan and Celia Imrie also came under fire, but eventually, it was Tameka Empson who picked up the most votes.

After managing to dodge banishment, the Traitors met to choose their next murder victim.

They singled out Ruth Codd, Charlotte Church and David Olusoga as contenders, but viewers will have to wait until tonight’s episode to find out who is about to meet an untimely demise.