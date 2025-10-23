It’s been a few days now since the big Strictly Come Dancing news broke - that hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be leaving the show at the end of the current series.

Since debuting in 2004 there have only ever been three hosts of the show, with Winkleman taking over from Bruce Forsyth in 2014.

Read more:

We’re now onto series 23, with former winners including the likes of Caroline Flack, Bill Bailey, Joe McFadden and Alesha Dixon, and it is now the world’s most successful reality television franchaise, with versions in over 60 different countries around the world.

Now speculation is growing about who is going to take over the reins next year.

Here are the 10 favourites, according to bookmakers Coral.

Fleur East - 2/1 Claudia Winkleman was on spin-off show 'Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two' before graduating to the main programme. Former 'X Factor' star Fleur East is now the 2/1 favourite to follow her career route and become the new face of BBC Saturday (and Sunday) night).

Janette Manrara - 3/1 Janette Manrara, who has appeared as a professional dancer on both Strictly and the American version of the show, 'Dancing With The Star', before presenting BBC2 spin-off 'It Takes Two', has had her odds slashed in recent days. She's now 3/1 second favourite behind her co-presenter.

Zoe Ball - 3/1 DJ Zoe Ball came third in the third series of Strictly and went on to present 'It Takes Two'. She's now 3/1 to return to the show as one of the main presenters.

Hannah Waddingham - 3/1 Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham wasn't even in the running a couple of says ago - now she's the 3/1 joint second favourite.