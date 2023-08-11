All Sections
Strays: UK release date, trailer, IMDb reviews, full cast, who voices the dogs, run time and age rating

Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx head up the star studded cast as we are introduced to a team of hilarious dogs in Strays.

By Graham Falk
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST
 Comment
Strays is hitting cinemas in August. Cr: Universal Pictures.Strays is hitting cinemas in August. Cr: Universal Pictures.
Strays is hitting cinemas in August. Cr: Universal Pictures.

Dog lovers rejoice, the lovable and hilarious Strays is about to hit cinemas this month!

The film, which includes an impressive cast is said to be one the year's most hilarious movies and revolves around a revenge-seeking dog who teams up with a pack of strays after being abandoned by his owner, Doug.

Brought to the big screen by Emmy award winning director Josh Greenbaum (The Short Game) and the creative team behind comedies such as Sausage Party and Ted, Strays features a pack of straight talking dogs that are fond of adult language and is already highly anticipated by fans.

Already seen Barbie and Oppenheimer and looking for a bit of hilarious, edgy comedy? Here's when you can catch Strays in UK cinemas.

Who voices the dogs in strays, full cast of Strays movie

The full is voiced by some of Hollywood's biggest names on the planet. Will Ferrell is the voice of main character Reggie, while Jamie Foxx voices Bug.

Randall Park is Hunter and Isla Fisher is Maggie, while Will Forte plays Reggie's owner Doug. There are also confirmed roles for Josh Gab, Harvey Guillén, Rob Riggle, Brett Gelman, Jamie Demetriou, Sofía Vergara, while we also see Dennis Quaid appear as himself.

Strays IMDb, Strays review

The good news for cinema-goers looking forward to the film is that the early reviews are very positive.

Film critic Amari Allah of Wherever I Look said the film "not only delivers the kind of jokes and situations those who love politically incorrect comedy will enjoy but get dog lovers in their feelings". However, as the film is still a week away from release, there are only sporadic reviews online at present.

Strays UK release date

There's not too much longer to wait now with Strays having a confirmed UK release date of Friday 18 August, and Cineworld already taking bookings for the movie at many of its cinemas across the country.

Here is the trailer for the film.

Strays age rating and run time

Strays has been handed a 15 for strong language, sex references, crude humour, drug misuse by the BBFC - the film has a run time of one hour and 33 minutes.

