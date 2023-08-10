The Exorcist will finally get a direct sequel to the 1974 original by William Friedkin. Here's everything you need to know about its release.

The Exorcist will receive its first direct sequel with 'Believer'. Cr: Universal

This week's sad passing of legendary horror director William Friedkin has reminded people of his magnum opus, 1974's The Exorcist.

Originally penned as a book by William Peter Blatty, Friedkin brought the terrifying world of demonic possession to the big screen which left a number cinema-goers fainting in the theatre and left a legacy on the horror genre few could dream of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, did you know, almost 50 years after the 1974 original, a direct sequel to Friedkin's The Exorcist will return to our screens to bring the horror into the new century ahead of spooky season.

Including cast members from the original movie, The Exorcist: Believer will hope to have an impact that non of its subsequent prequels managed.

Here is everything you need to know about The Exorcist: Believer.

What is The Exorcist 2023 about, The Exorcist: Believer synopsis

While The Exorcist has already had two sequels - The Exorcist II: The Heretic and The Exorcist III - however The Exorcist: Believer will be a direct sequel to the iconic 1974 film and the first of two sequels to come, with The Exorcist: Deceiver set for a 2025 release.

Produced by Jason Blum's production company Blumhouse (responsible for films such as Insidious and Sinister), the film will be set in present day and is to be directed by David Gordon Green, who was responsible for the recent Halloween reboot. The story begins when two young girls go missing from their family home. The children do return, however, their parents realise something isn't quite right.

The pair begin to act out and their bizarre behaviour begins to make the parents believe it could be the result of the supernatural which leads their parents to seek the help of experienced exorcists.

A trailer for the film is available to watch here.

Is Linda Blair in The Exorcist: Believer, full cast of The Exorcist: Believer

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young child star of William Friedkin's 1974 film will make a return in the modern day sequel 'Believer' as she reclaims her role of Regan MacNeil, however, we have no indication how big of a part she will play.

Ellen Burstyn, who played Regan's mother Chris in the original, is another of the returning cast members from the 70s horror classic. In 'Believer' she plays the same role as she advises a parents who have suffered the same fate as she did with Regan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also confirmed roles for Leslie Odom Jr. as Victor Fielding, Raphael Sbarge who plays a Pastor, Lidya Jewett as Angela, Olivia Marcum as Katherine, E.J. Bonilla as Father Maddox and finally Antoni Corone as Father Phillips.

When is The Exorcist 2023 release, when is The Exorcist: Believer released in UK cinemas

The Exorcist: Believer is set to be released on the big screen across the globe and will be released across UK cinemas by Universal on Friday 13 October 2023 just in time for Halloween.