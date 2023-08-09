All Sections
Time to a dog-friendly road trip for you and your four legged pal?

Dog Friendly Road Trips 2023: Here are the 10 most dog friendly road trips to take in Scotland

Want to visit the most beautiful areas of Scotland accompanied by your pooch?
By Graham Falk
Published 17th Sep 2021, 18:55 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST

Looking to escape day to day life with your four-legged friend in tow? Want to explore new destinations across Scotland and enjoy some travel freedom with your loved pet by your side? Then a road trip might be the perfect solution for you.

With landscapes varying from quaint seaside towns, vibrant cities and cosy countryside villages, tails.com have revealed the top 10 dog-friendly road trips across Scotland.

The best dog-friendly road trip is from the Capital to Kirkwall. It offers dog-friendly stops at Aberdeen and Inverness too.

1. Edinburgh to Kirkwall

The best dog-friendly road trip is from the Capital to Kirkwall. It offers dog-friendly stops at Aberdeen and Inverness too. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Deeside Tourist Route is an epic drive, and passes through the wonderful farmland of Blairgowrie and the eye catching landscapes of Royal Deeside.

2. The Deeside Tourist Route

The Deeside Tourist Route is an epic drive, and passes through the wonderful farmland of Blairgowrie and the eye catching landscapes of Royal Deeside. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

With waterfalls and castles, to towering fir trees and twinkling lochs, the Heart 200 proves popular as it takes you approximately 200 miles around Perth, Stirling, The Trossachs and Highland Perthshire.

3. Heart 200

With waterfalls and castles, to towering fir trees and twinkling lochs, the Heart 200 proves popular as it takes you approximately 200 miles around Perth, Stirling, The Trossachs and Highland Perthshire. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The drive from Inverness to Elgin offers stunning views.

4. Inverness to Elgin

The drive from Inverness to Elgin offers stunning views. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

