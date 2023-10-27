Horror movies - you either love them or hate them, however, there are few dedicate genre fanbases.

Sadly, over the past decade or two, too often horror directors have relied on films that are packed with jump scares but little else when it comes to plot, characters and storyline. So much so, jump scare horror films have been given a bad wrap recently as horror begins to switch its focus.

The truth is though, the jump can be a clever effect when it isn't used as the sole focus of a movie and which horror film fan doesn't love to occasionally jump out of their seat once in a while?

Want to watch a horror this Halloween that offers you everything you could want? Jump scares, plot line and all the trimmings? The good news is, using Where's The Jump and film review site Rotten Tomatoes, we've found 13 films absolutely packed with jump scares and - most importantly - a high rating from critics and fans alike.

1 . Drag Me To Hell This terrifying film from Sam Raimi follows a loan officer that becomes the target of a vengeful spirit after evicting an elderly lady. With 23 jump scares and a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this is an excellent film to watch on Halloween.

2 . The Conjuring 2 The popular series with Lorraine and Ed Warren follows the true story of a possession that happened in London. With 22 jump scares and an 80% Rotten Tomatoes rating, this is another great horror film choice for October 31.

3 . Terrified This scare a minute Spanish horror from Shudder follows paranormal researchers investigate strange events in a neighbourhood in Buenos Aires. Has a total of 13 jump scares and an excellent Rotten Tomatoes rating of 77%.

4 . Lights Out This film follows a women as she attempts to fight a force that has come into her life from her family's past - comes complete with 19 jump scares and a 75% Rotten Tomatoes rating.