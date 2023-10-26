All Sections
Here are the 31 best horror films on Netflix this Halloween. Cr. Netflix.
Here are the 31 best horror films on Netflix this Halloween. Cr. Netflix.

Best Horror Films Netflix 2023: 32 of the most highly rated horror movies on Netflix UK - including Talk To Me

What is the best horror film on Netflix UK this Halloween?

By Graham Falk
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 08:43 BST

Are you getting ready for Halloween? There's just days to go!

With the collection of horror films stronger than ever on Netflix, it can be hard to choose what to watch this Halloween.

One of the most celebrated events in the calendar year, All Hallows Eve brings out the ghosts and ghouls amongst us and often sees us end the evening stuffing our faces with food and tuning into to some scary horror movies.

But what is the best one to watch for this year's festivities? With oodles of horror film content available on Netflix UK, it can be hard to sift through the good and bad and get that film perfect for your evening.

In order to discover which horror film is the best on Netflix, we took to highly rated film review site iMDB to find out which 31 horror films are the most highly rated on the platform.

A stone cold horror classic. Killer shark, the iconic opening scene - horror perfection and a true pioneer of the genre. Ranked at 8.1.

1. Jaws (1978)

A stone cold horror classic. Killer shark, the iconic opening scene - horror perfection and a true pioneer of the genre. Ranked at 8.1.

This John Carpenter film is a horror classic and there's no denying it. One of the ultimate horror villains ever combined with one of the longest running horror feuds. It's called Halloween for crying out loud! Rated at 7.7.

2. Halloween (1974)

This John Carpenter film is a horror classic and there's no denying it. One of the ultimate horror villains ever combined with one of the longest running horror feuds. It's called Halloween for crying out loud! Rated at 7.7.

A classic of the genre, Saw introduced audiences to the world of jigsaw and his brutal, physiological way of killing those who had done wrong. Ranked at 7.6.

3. Saw (2004)

A classic of the genre, Saw introduced audiences to the world of jigsaw and his brutal, physiological way of killing those who had done wrong. Ranked at 7.6.

Rarely has a remake of a classic but so well received, but the early 00's remake of George A. Romero's iconic zombie hit is one of the best. Ranked at 7.3.

4. Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Rarely has a remake of a classic but so well received, but the early 00's remake of George A. Romero's iconic zombie hit is one of the best. Ranked at 7.3.

