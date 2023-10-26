What is the best horror film on Netflix UK this Halloween?

Are you getting ready for Halloween? There's just days to go!

One of the most celebrated events in the calendar year, All Hallows Eve brings out the ghosts and ghouls amongst us and often sees us end the evening stuffing our faces with food and tuning into to some scary horror movies.

But what is the best one to watch for this year's festivities? With oodles of horror film content available on Netflix UK, it can be hard to sift through the good and bad and get that film perfect for your evening.

In order to discover which horror film is the best on Netflix, we took to highly rated film review site iMDB to find out which 31 horror films are the most highly rated on the platform.

1 . Jaws (1978) A stone cold horror classic. Killer shark, the iconic opening scene - horror perfection and a true pioneer of the genre. Ranked at 8.1.

2 . Halloween (1974) This John Carpenter film is a horror classic and there's no denying it. One of the ultimate horror villains ever combined with one of the longest running horror feuds. It's called Halloween for crying out loud! Rated at 7.7.

3 . Saw (2004) A classic of the genre, Saw introduced audiences to the world of jigsaw and his brutal, physiological way of killing those who had done wrong. Ranked at 7.6.

4 . Dawn Of The Dead (2004) Rarely has a remake of a classic but so well received, but the early 00's remake of George A. Romero's iconic zombie hit is one of the best. Ranked at 7.3.