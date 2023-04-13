The scariest films ever made - according to Scottish fans, from The Shining to Silence Of The Lambs
A recent survey has shown Scots are the UK’s biggest horror fans – but which film has scared them the most?
It is official – Scotland has the UK’s biggest horror fans, a new national survey by Showcase Cinema’s has revealed.
Nearly one in five (18%) Scottish people named scary movies as their favourite thing about Halloween, which was higher than any other region or nation.
Of the survery, Mark Barlow, the UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “Horror movies continue to be extremely popular with our guests throughout the whole year, not just at Halloween, delivering so many iconic characters and moments.
Showcase Cinemas has been screening a selection of classic horror films on the big screen as part of their Spooky Season line up, and he added: “Our survey also revealed that scary movies are the UK’s favourite thing about Halloween, which is why we are screening some classic Halloween films in the lead up to the day itself, so our guests can enjoy spooky scenes on the big screen.”