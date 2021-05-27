RuPaul's Drag Race All Star six will see fan favourites return to the show (Photo by Tristan Fewings).

Start your engines RuPaul’s Drag Race fans, All Stars is set to return to our screens next month.

The show exclusively revealed the full line-up for six season of its popular All Stars season last night – and fans will be shaking with excitement as some real fan-favourites get ready to sashay down that runway once again.

The reality competition, which is the sister edition of the original series of RuPaul's Drag Race, first aired in 2012, bringing fan-favourites back from previous seasons to compete against each other, as they get a second bite (or third in some cases) at the cherry to compete for the crown.

When can I watch?

Paramount Plus have confirmed the show will air on June 24.

Alongside every season of the show, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season six will air on Netflix in the UK, although the premiere of the show is yet to be released.

How many contestants are there in All Star six?

A total of 13 queens have been confirmed for the latest instalment of the show, which is the biggest cast for an All Star series yet.

Who has been confirmed for All Stars season six?

Kylie Sonique Love – The first contestant to come out as a trans woman on the show was part of RuPaul’s Holi-slay Spectacular in 2018.

Pandora Boxx – Season two’s Miss Congeniality, the New York queen is best remembered for her hilarious portrayal of Carol Channing in the snatch game.

Yara Sofia – Another Miss Congeniality winner, the make-up artist has already appeared in All Stars once, and returns for another attempt at winning the crown.

Jiggly Caliente – A huge fan favourite from season four. Sure to excite fans, she is one of the funniest contestants to appear on the show. Her return will guarantee plenty laughs.

Serena ChaCha – Despite only appearing in two episodes, the Panama born queen will be remembered as the inspiration behind the iconic “I’ve had it! Officially!” Detox gif.

Trinity K. Bonet – Season six’s Trinity came seventh on the show, but was a big winner in the stand-up comedy challenge.

Ginger Minj – the comedy queen will get another bite at the Drag Race cherry as she returns to All Stars for the second time.

Eureka! – injury forced her out of season nine, but she roared back in season 10 and is now set to compete again.

A’Keria C. Davenport – Famous for her “Where is the body?” line in season 11, she took third place, but will be looking to take the crown next month.

Ra’Jah O’Hara – Stirring up plenty drama on the show, her return comes with “a new attitude”.

Scarlet Envy – One of the favourites to win season 11, Scarlet went home earlier than expected, so will be ready to make a rip-roaring return.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache – A marmite queen is ever you saw one. A big personality, fans were divided throughout season 11, yet she still finished third.

Jan — The Season 12 queen has also featured on America’s Got Talent and The Voice. Season 13’s Scottish queen Rosé, who made it to the finale of Season 13, is her girl group partner in ‘Stephanie’s Child’.

