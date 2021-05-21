Catch these movies before they disappear.

Each month the popular streaming service Netflix adds a host of exciting new films to its library.

However, to make ensure there is room for the latest blockbusters and popular indie flicks, some of those films you threw into your ‘My List’ last week could be about to disappear.

Netflix, which does not own all of the films that it offers up for streaming, often has deals in place with production companies, film studios and networks, which is where the bulk of that bingeable content comes from.

Sadly, that means some of the best films Netflix offers can come and go in the blink of an eye.

However, fear not, because here we are with a handy list of which films we recommend you give a watch before they leave the streaming service this coming month:

May 29

The Notebook

May 31

10 Cloverfield Lane

Annabelle

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

Bad Teacher

Galaxy Quest

The Hole in the Ground

Inception

Hotel for Dogs

Mean Girls 2

No Country For Old Men

Ronin

True Grit

Wishmaster

Zombeavers

June 5

The Hangover Trilogy

June 19

Mary Queen of Scots

