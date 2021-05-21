Each month the popular streaming service Netflix adds a host of exciting new films to its library.
However, to make ensure there is room for the latest blockbusters and popular indie flicks, some of those films you threw into your ‘My List’ last week could be about to disappear.
Netflix, which does not own all of the films that it offers up for streaming, often has deals in place with production companies, film studios and networks, which is where the bulk of that bingeable content comes from.
Sadly, that means some of the best films Netflix offers can come and go in the blink of an eye.
However, fear not, because here we are with a handy list of which films we recommend you give a watch before they leave the streaming service this coming month:
May 29
The Notebook
May 31
10 Cloverfield Lane
Annabelle
Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
Bad Teacher
Galaxy Quest
The Hole in the Ground
Inception
Hotel for Dogs
Mean Girls 2
No Country For Old Men
Ronin
True Grit
Wishmaster
Zombeavers
June 5
The Hangover Trilogy
June 19
Mary Queen of Scots