Ellie Diamond will be performing in Glasgow with other popular drag acts this weekend.

Start your engines Glasgow – literally!

Get ready to party with some of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s most popular contestants this weekend – all from the comfort of your car as ‘Drive Time Drag’ gears up to bring some of the country’s most loved drag acts to Glasgow for a special weekend of entertainment.

The event, which is spread over Friday and Saturday, will allow audiences to be entertained from their cars from a custom made stage, with audio transmitted into each vehicle via a dedicated radio channel.

Fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series one star Gothy Kendoll will be appearing alongside the duo, with Manchester queen Whiplash hosting both nights.

Glasgow’s international k-pop princess and popular drag act Kiko will perform on Saturday night, with fellow Scottish queen Rujazzle and Frans Gender performing on Friday.

When are the events taking place?

Friday May 28 and Saturday May 29, with Baga Chipz, Ellie Diamond and Gothy Kendoll appearing at both shows.

The Drive Through Drag event is taking place at Albion Car Park, Edmiston Dr, Glasgow G51 2YY, UK

Doors will be open at 10pm for both events, with the shows scheduled to start at 10:45pm and end at 12:15am, though ‘pre-show DJs’ will be warming up the crowd as you countdown to the event.

How much are tickets?

Tickets for the event are £47.80 per car, which includes all booking fees and tax.

How do I get tickets?

You can grab tickets for both events from event organisers The Parking Lot Social and they can be purchased from this link. To keep Drag Race fans safe, all tickets are online only and with the venue offering contactless ticket scanning.

However, tickets are limited availability, with front row tickets selling out in quick time and both shows expected to sell out – so don’t hang around.

Glasgow is still in tier 3 – will I be safe attending?

The event say they will be cashless vendors, restricted capacities, social distanced line management, hand sanitation stations positioned at regular intervalshigh frequency monitoring and regular cleaning of restrooms.

Are there any age restrictions at the event?

DriveTime Drag say the event is an all ages show but they remind customers that there may be a certain amount of adult-orientated humour. Parental guidance is therefore advised.

Will there be any other events happening over the weekend at ?

Most definitely. The Parking Lot Social will also have family fun events, a comedy night, a Wizard of Oz panto and also have drive through screenings of The Greatest Showman, Mamma Mia! and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. More information can be found here.

