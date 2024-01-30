4 . Carla’s Song (1996)

Carla’s Song, directed by Ken Loach, tells the tale of Scottish bus driver George Lennox and a Nicaraguan exile Carla who is living a life of struggle in Glasgow. Carla, who fled from a war-torn Nicaragua, is haunted by not knowing the fate of her ex-boyfriend, and the well-intentioned George realises that she can never truly be free until she has closure, the two embark on a journey to Central America to confront the ghosts of her past. Photo: Carla’s Song (Ken Loach, 1996) | YouTube Screenshot