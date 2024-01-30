When you have grand epics like Braveheart and gritty dramas such as Trainspotting to pick from, the sentimental side of Scottish cinema can be easily forgotten.
But there are plenty of swoony movies that have been set in the country - all perfect for Valentine's Day.
Here are 14 of the most romantic films set in Scotland.
1. On Approval (1944)
A romantic comedy film produced and directed by Clive Brook, it stars the humble Richard Halton who aspires to marry widow Maria Wislack despite lacking the funds to do so. Maria, open to the marriage, grows tired of him waiting to make his feelings known so proposes that they spend time at her secluded island castle in Scotland for a month “on approval” to see how they get on. Photo: On Approval (Clive Brook, 1944) | Submitted
2. Scottish Mussel (2015)
Scottish Mussel is a comedy film written, directed and produced by Talulah Riley. It stars Martin Compston as Ritchie, a Glaswegian criminal who has plans to get involved in poaching freshwater pearl mussels from the Scottish Highlands to make his fortune. A spanner is thrown into the works, however, when he meets Beth, a gorgeous English conservationist who is trying to protect them. Photo: Scottish Mussel (Talulah Riley, 2015) | Submitted
3. Gregory’s Girl (1980)
A Scottish romantic comedy written and directed by Bill Forsyth. Set in a state secondary school in the Abronhill district of Cumbernauld, this classic coming-of-age film tells the story of Gregory, a normal teenage boy who becomes infatuated with his classmate, Dorothy. Unfortunately, Gregory is a bit of a knucklehead and Dorothy is a hotshot player who takes his spot on the boys’ football team, so he has to work to win her over. Photo: Gregory’s Girl (Bill Forsyth, 1980) | Submitted
4. Carla’s Song (1996)
Carla’s Song, directed by Ken Loach, tells the tale of Scottish bus driver George Lennox and a Nicaraguan exile Carla who is living a life of struggle in Glasgow. Carla, who fled from a war-torn Nicaragua, is haunted by not knowing the fate of her ex-boyfriend, and the well-intentioned George realises that she can never truly be free until she has closure, the two embark on a journey to Central America to confront the ghosts of her past. Photo: Carla’s Song (Ken Loach, 1996) | YouTube Screenshot