Based on the bestselling novel by Edinburgh author Irvine Welsh, Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting is a Scottish classic and possibly one of the most quotable films ever made.
The darkly-comic tale classic was released on February 23 back in 1996 which makes today its 27th anniversary. The movie follows a group of heroin addicts living through Edinburgh in the 80’s which led to many of the cast becoming household names afterwards like Ewan McGregor.
The Scottish film is full of gems from Mark Renton’s “Choose Life” rant to his famous anti-Scotland diatribe. In celebration of its 27th anniversary on February 23, here are 11 lines from Trainspotting’s most memorable scenes.
1. Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) – “Choose life…”
“Choose Life. Choose a job. Choose a career. Choose a family. Choose a f****** big television, choose washing machines, cars, compact disc players and electrical tin openers. Choose good health, low cholesterol, and dental insurance. Choose fixed interest mortgage repayments. Choose a starter home. Choose your friends. Choose leisurewear and matching luggage. Choose a three-piece suit on hire purchase in a range of f****** fabrics. Choose DIY and wondering who the f*** you are on Sunday morning. Choose sitting on that couch watching mind-numbing, spirit-crushing game shows, stuffing f****** junk food into your mouth. Choose rotting away at the end of it all, p****** your last in a miserable home, nothing more than an embarrassment to the selfish, f***** up brats you spawned to replace yourselves. Choose your future. Choose life... But why would I want to do a thing like that? I chose not to choose life. I chose somethin' else. And the reasons? There are no reasons. Who needs reasons when you've got heroin?”
Photo: Submitted
2. Francis Begbie (Robert Caryle) on armed robbery
“Armed robbery. With a replica. I mean, how the f*** can it be armed robbery with a f***ing replica?”
Photo: Submitted
3. Mark Renton - “...lacking in moral fibre”
“Sick Boy is seriously lacking in moral fibre.” Dealer: “But he knows a lot about Sean Connery.” Renton: “That's hardly a substitute.”
Photo: Submitted
4. Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller) on “Personality”
“Personality, I mean that's what counts, right? That's what keeps a relationship going through the years. Like heroin, I mean heroin's got a great f****** personality.”
Photo: Submitted