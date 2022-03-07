His portrayal of vigilante DC comic book her Batman has seen the former Twilight star’s stock rise considerably, with many hailing him as one of the best actors in Hollywood.

Whilst many recognised him from his roles in those two popular franchises, ‘R Patz’ has featured in numerous critically acclaimed movies over the few years, with many critics and film fans hailing the heartthrob as far more than just as former glitter-laden vamp adored by Twilight loving teens, and instead becoming one of cinema’s leading lights.

His biggest role to date could shoot him even further into stardom, as he takes over the covering Batman suit from Christian Bale in Matt Reeves new blockbuster The Batman.

However, if you’re not familiar with Pattinson recent work, take a look at which films are his highest rated on streaming sites Netflix and Amazon Prime below.

1. Tenet Christopher Nolan's epic Tenet sees Pattinson play a leading role as a protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Available to stream on Amazon Prime. Photo: Warner Bros./Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

2. Cosmopolis Available to stream on Amazon Prime, Cosmopolis stars Pattinson as a billionaire currency speculator who takes on a path of self-destruction. Photo: Alfama/Prospero/Kinology/Talandracas/Leopardo Filmes/Canal+/Rai Cinema/Rtp/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

3. High Life Robert Pattinson stars as Monte in High Life, which follows a space mission that goes wrong and he must find ways to save his daughter and himself. Available to watch on Amazon Prime (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Photo: Nicholas Hunt Photo Sales

4. Good Time Available on both Netflix and Amazon Prime, Good TIme sees Pattinson stars as Connie Nikas who sees his younger brother Nick is arrested and sent to prison when a robbery goes wrong. Desperate to free him, Connie does everything he can to pay Nick's bail. Photo: Dia Dipasupil Photo Sales