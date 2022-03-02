The Batman premiere: 10 of the best photos from The Batman premiere, including Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz

It was all eyes on the Big Apple on Tuesday evening, as a host of cinema’s biggest names came together to celebrate Hollywood’s latest blockbuster, The Batman.

Set to hit cinemas worldwide on March 4, The Batman hosted its world premiere at the Josie Robertson Plaza on March 1 and saw stars of the DC film, including Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, sparkle on the red carpet.

Directed, written and produced by American filmmaker Mark Reeves (Cloverfield, Let Me In), the movie had been hit by a series of delays owing to the coronavirus pandemic and, sadly for Reeves, he was forced to miss the world premiere after contacting Covid-19.

However, many of tinsel town’s finest turned out for the screening ahead of its worldwide release on Friday.

1. Star of the show The Batman himself, Robert Pattinson looked typically stylish at the New York showcase. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

2. The Cast John Turturro, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Jayme Lawson, and Dylan Clark pose for a group photo at the premiere. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

3. Andy Serkis stars as Alfred Pennyworth English actor Andy Serkis, who takes over the role of Alfred Pennyworth from Michael Caine. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan Paul Dano and his wife Zoe Kazan attend "The Batman" World Premiere on March 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)