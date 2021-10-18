A clip from The Batman shows a glimpse of Glasgow's Necropolis.

The clip sees two unknown characters speeding through the Necropolis on motorbikes.

While some may be surprised to see a glimpse of Scotland in a Hollywood movie, the sighting will not come as a shock to some Glaswegians – as the so-called Dark Knight was spotted filming in the city in February 2020.

At the time, some hoped that the movie’s star might be spotted while shooting in Glasgow, however, it was thought to be a stuntman seen filming in the Necropolis , rather than Pattinson.

Other locations in Glasgow were used for shooting, including areas in and around Glasgow Cathedral and the Glasgow Royal Infirmary, however, these have not been spotted in the new trailer.

The filming even caused multiple road closures around the city centre, including Cathedral Square, Wishart Street, Ladywell Street, Drygate and John Knox Street.

The film, which also stars Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano, is set to release on 4 March 2022.

Filming of a chase scene in Glasgow's George Square for upcoming Hollywood blockbuster The Flash.

Glasgow has been a popular site for Hollywood movies as of late – in July, Glasgow was decked out to look like 1960s New York for the filming of Indiana Jones.

Batman was spotted for a second time on Glasgow streets recently, filming for a different feature film – The Flash.

Glaswegians should expect to see even more filming on their home turf. In September, Glasgow City Council provided Warner Bros with a £150,000 grant, as incentive for them to shoot a major feature film in the city.

