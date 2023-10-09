Based on a short story by Edgar Allen Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher is one of the most hotly anticipated series and will hit Netflix this month - just in time for Halloween. Here's everything you need to know about The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Fall of the House of Usher has been getting rave reviews ahead of its release on Netflix. Cr. Netflix

Combining the work of one of the world's most loved horror directors with one of history's most revered horror writers come one of Netflix's most talked about series of the year - The Fall of the House of Usher.

Brought to Netflix by Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep, Gerald's Game), the new mini-series is launching just in time for Halloween and will take us back to the spooky world of Edgar Allan Poe and one of his most haunting short stories of the same name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Said to be Flanagan's final directorial piece of work with the popular streaming service, the new horror series will take on a tale of power, money and death as we are introduced to the User family and their empire.

Critics have already been raving about the series after getting a sneak peek and now there's only days to wait until we can catch a glimpse of the horror hit ourselves - if you feel brave enough.

Here is everything you need to know about The Fall of the House of Usher - including the latest trailer.

What is The Fall of the House of Usher about

Based on the short story by the world famous writer and poet Edgar Allan Poe, the mini-series will show us much-loved director Mike Flanagan's take on the haunting world of Poe.

This particular short story follows brother and sister Roderick and Madeline Usher as they build a pharmaceutical empire of wealth, privilege and the all important thing - power. When family secrets come home to roost though, heirs to the Usher dynasty start being picked off one by one.

The Fall of the House of Usher cast

The new Netflix series has a few new faces and some bona fide Hollywood stars as part of the cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the main roles are Carla Gugino (Spy Kids) stars as Verna, while a combination of Zach Gilford, Graham Verchere and Lincoln Russo play young, teen and kid versions of Roderick Usher.

Bruce Greenwood (Thirteen Days) plays the lead role of Roderick Usher however, with Mary McDonnell (Dances With Wolves) playing the role of Madeline Usher, Roderick's twin sister.

The Fall of the House of Usher review

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early reviews of the show indicate there is a reason fans have high expectations for the mini series, with highly respected review site Rotten Tomatoes handed it an almost perfect 95% and giving it the certified fresh treatment.

Reviews have stated the series is "a haunting and beautiful series" that is "inventive and original". Other reviews also stated 'House of User' is "dripping in atmosphere, shivers, and subtext". Time to get excited!

The Fall of the House of Usher release date, how to watch in UK

One of Netflix's new additions for Halloween, The Fall of the House of Usher will launched on Netflix worldwide on October 12, the horror series will be able to be streamed for 8.01am on the morning of the release date.