The Fall of the House of Usher release date on Netflix, reviews, cast and what is it about
Based on a short story by Edgar Allen Poe, The Fall of the House of Usher is one of the most hotly anticipated series and will hit Netflix this month - just in time for Halloween. Here's everything you need to know about The Fall of the House of Usher.
Combining the work of one of the world's most loved horror directors with one of history's most revered horror writers come one of Netflix's most talked about series of the year - The Fall of the House of Usher.
Brought to Netflix by Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep, Gerald's Game), the new mini-series is launching just in time for Halloween and will take us back to the spooky world of Edgar Allan Poe and one of his most haunting short stories of the same name.
Said to be Flanagan's final directorial piece of work with the popular streaming service, the new horror series will take on a tale of power, money and death as we are introduced to the User family and their empire.
Critics have already been raving about the series after getting a sneak peek and now there's only days to wait until we can catch a glimpse of the horror hit ourselves - if you feel brave enough.
Here is everything you need to know about The Fall of the House of Usher - including the latest trailer.
What is The Fall of the House of Usher about
Based on the short story by the world famous writer and poet Edgar Allan Poe, the mini-series will show us much-loved director Mike Flanagan's take on the haunting world of Poe.
This particular short story follows brother and sister Roderick and Madeline Usher as they build a pharmaceutical empire of wealth, privilege and the all important thing - power. When family secrets come home to roost though, heirs to the Usher dynasty start being picked off one by one.
The Fall of the House of Usher cast
The new Netflix series has a few new faces and some bona fide Hollywood stars as part of the cast.
In the main roles are Carla Gugino (Spy Kids) stars as Verna, while a combination of Zach Gilford, Graham Verchere and Lincoln Russo play young, teen and kid versions of Roderick Usher.
Bruce Greenwood (Thirteen Days) plays the lead role of Roderick Usher however, with Mary McDonnell (Dances With Wolves) playing the role of Madeline Usher, Roderick's twin sister.
The Fall of the House of Usher review
Early reviews of the show indicate there is a reason fans have high expectations for the mini series, with highly respected review site Rotten Tomatoes handed it an almost perfect 95% and giving it the certified fresh treatment.
Reviews have stated the series is "a haunting and beautiful series" that is "inventive and original". Other reviews also stated 'House of User' is "dripping in atmosphere, shivers, and subtext". Time to get excited!
The Fall of the House of Usher release date, how to watch in UK
One of Netflix's new additions for Halloween, The Fall of the House of Usher will launched on Netflix worldwide on October 12, the horror series will be able to be streamed for 8.01am on the morning of the release date.
You must have a subscription to Netflix in order to watch - you can purchase one here and prices begin at £4.99 per month.
