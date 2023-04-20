TV host Paul O’Grady was one of Britain’s most loved comedians and was never short of a good catchphrase or a hilarious quote. Here are 10 of his best quotes on life, animals and work.

The death of much-loved comedian Paul O’Grady shocked the country when it was announced last month. One of the most iconic faces on British TV, the outpouring of love for him has been unprecedented as those who knew him best recall hilarious tales of the great man’s life.

Scotsman Obituaries: Paul O'Grady, entertainer who went from drag queen Lily Savage to national treasure

O’Grady was never short of a brilliant quote, a funny comeback or a hilarious one liner and also had a huge heart which was shown in his love for animals – particularly dogs, of which he re-homed many and was an ambassador for Battersea Dogs Home. He achieved notability in the London gay scene as drag queen Lily Savage and was quickly scooped up by broadcasters who noted his quick wit and abundance of talent. Some of his Lily Savage jokes and quotes were undeniably genius in their delivery.

His death on March 28 was a shock to many, with a generation of TV viewers viewing O’Grady as a staple of their evening viewing and he is sure to be missed by many.

Here are 10 of his best – and funniest – quotes ever.

1 . On taking a paycut "I don't want to sound like Catherine Cookson but I've worked since I was eight, with a paper round and in a fruit and veg shop. Taking a pay cut won't demotivate me, not at all. It's not about money in the first place. It's about the job". Photo: Ian Gavan Photo Sales

2 . The Bird's Eye factory "Noel Coward said work is more fun than fun, but then he didn't work in the Bird's Eye factory packing frozen fish fingers nine hours a day, did he?" Photo: Stuart C. Wilson Photo Sales

3 . Not a romantic... "I don't live with people, that's why my relationships last. I'm not romantic. Even when I was a teenager if somebody asked if they could hold my hand I'd say, - no, it's not heavy, I can hold it myself, thank you". Photo: Stuart C. Wilson Photo Sales

4 . Sailor man "I was a really picky eater as a child. Because I was obsessed by Popeye, my mum and aunts would put my food in a can to represent spinach and we'd hum the Popeye tune and then I'd happily eat it". Photo: Stuart C. Wilson Photo Sales