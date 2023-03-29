Paul O’Grady death: A life in pictures as TV star and comedian dies at the age of 67

Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67, his partner Andre Portasio has said.

The TV star, also known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening, a statement shared with the PA news agency via a representative said.

During his career, he hosted The Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and Blankety Blank, as well as ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs.

He also hosted ITV celebrity game show, Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line Up.

O’Grady took over the reins from Blind Date’s long-running presenter and his close friend Cilla Black, who died in 2015, as he hosted the Channel 5 reboot of the show in 2017.

Last year he was joined by the Queen Consort in a special one-off episode of For The Love Of Dogs to mark 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, an organisation for which he was an ambassador.

File photo dated 14/12/97 of comedians Steve Coogan and Paul O'Grady the British Comedy Awards where Paul won Best Entertainment Award for An Evening with Lily Savage.

Paul O'Grady in Annie, his last role before his death.

Paul O'Grady and Cilla Black at the ITV Avenue of the Stars evening, London Studios, central London. During his career, he hosted The Paul O'Grady Show, Blind Date and Blankety Blank, as well as ITV's multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs.

File photo dated 21/12/04 of Paul O'Grady performing as Lily Savage, as the Wicked Queen, in Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs -at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London.