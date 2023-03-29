All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
14 minutes ago Paul O’Grady dies: ‘Sublime natural talent’ - Piers Morgan
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 67
19 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
22 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
1 day ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
Paul O'Grady collecting the best Factual Entertainment programme award on stage during the 2014 National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London.
Paul O'Grady collecting the best Factual Entertainment programme award on stage during the 2014 National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London.
Paul O'Grady collecting the best Factual Entertainment programme award on stage during the 2014 National Television Awards at the O2 Arena, London.

Paul O’Grady death: A life in pictures as TV star and comedian dies at the age of 67

Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67, his partner Andre Portasio has said.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 29th Mar 2023, 07:50 BST

The TV star, also known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening, a statement shared with the PA news agency via a representative said.

During his career, he hosted The Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and Blankety Blank, as well as ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs.

He also hosted ITV celebrity game show, Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line Up.

O’Grady took over the reins from Blind Date’s long-running presenter and his close friend Cilla Black, who died in 2015, as he hosted the Channel 5 reboot of the show in 2017.

Last year he was joined by the Queen Consort in a special one-off episode of For The Love Of Dogs to mark 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, an organisation for which he was an ambassador.

File photo dated 14/12/97 of comedians Steve Coogan and Paul O'Grady the British Comedy Awards where Paul won Best Entertainment Award for An Evening with Lily Savage.

1. Steve Coogan and Paul O'Grady

File photo dated 14/12/97 of comedians Steve Coogan and Paul O'Grady the British Comedy Awards where Paul won Best Entertainment Award for An Evening with Lily Savage. Photo: Rebecca Naden

Photo Sales
Paul O'Grady in Annie, his last role before his death. This picture shows him on stage at the Playhouse

2. Paul O'Grady in his last role

Paul O'Grady in Annie, his last role before his death. This picture shows him on stage at the Playhouse Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Paul O'Grady and Cilla Black at the ITV Avenue of the Stars evening, London Studios, central London. During his career, he hosted The Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and Blankety Blank, as well as ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs.

3. Paul O'Grady and Cilla Black at the ITV Avenue of the Stars evening in 2005

Paul O'Grady and Cilla Black at the ITV Avenue of the Stars evening, London Studios, central London. During his career, he hosted The Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and Blankety Blank, as well as ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs. Photo: Steve Parsons

Photo Sales
File photo dated 21/12/04 of Paul O'Grady performing as Lily Savage, as the Wicked Queen, in Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs -at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London.

4. Paul O'Grady performing as Lily Savage

File photo dated 21/12/04 of Paul O'Grady performing as Lily Savage, as the Wicked Queen, in Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs -at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London. Photo: Yui Mok

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
ITVChannel 5