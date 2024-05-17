Simply entitled Rebus, it sees Outlander’s Richard Rankin take on the role of the troubled jazz-loving loner who is a genius when it comes to solving crime.
It also features Brian Ferguson (The Ipcress File, Spanish Princess) as John’s brother, Michael, and Lucie Shorthouse (Line of Duty, Ten Percent) as Rebus’s investigation partner, Detective Constable Siobhan Clarke.
But one of the biggest stars of the series is the city it’s set in - Edinburgh.
Scotland’s Capital was used to film the majority of the action, with a few locations in Glasgow also used (Byres Road in the city’s West End apparently features).
Here are the places you’ll be seeing on your television screen - and some other locations in the city important to Rebus.
1. Grassmarket and Victoria Street
The historic Grassmarket area of Edinburgh makes for the perfect filming spot for the new series. Its atmospheric cobbles, twisting streets, and hidden closes create the perfect backdrop for the gritty mysteries unravelled by Inspector Rebus. This location ties seamlessly to Rebus's character, reflecting the complex layers of Edinburgh's history and its present-day urban life. Once a site of public executions and open-air marketplaces, the Grassmarket has evolved into a vibrant hub, giving the opportunity to explore independent shops, charming cafes, and centuries-old pubs. It also has great views of Edinburgh Castle. Victoria Street is home to various bars and restaurants, as well as some independently owned shops including John Kay’s Book Shop (perfect for stocking up on some Ian Rankin classics).
2. The Mound
This spectacular filming location is a steep hill connecting Edinburgh’s old and new towns, offering stunning views of the cityscape, Edinburgh Castle, and Princes Street Gardens. Visitors often enjoy strolling along The Mound to soak in the city's rich history, admire its elegant architecture, and appreciate the picturesque surroundings. This filming location resonates deeply with Rebus by mirroring the detective's own complex character and his perpetual navigation of Edinburgh's shifting landscapes, both physically and metaphorically.
3. National Library of Scotland
The National Library of Scotland provides an atmosphere of intrigue and history, making it the ideal setting for the new BBC Rebus series. With its rich architectural heritage and vast collection of literary works, the library authentically reflects the essence of Ian Rankin's detective novels. The labyrinthine corridors and shadowy corners evoke a sense of mystery and suspense, echoing the complexities of Rebus and his cases. The research archive at the National Library of Scotland spans back to the 17th century, showcasing an impressive array of treasures for visitors to delve into, such as maps, manuscripts, and rare historical documents. An interesting fact is that Ian Rankin donated his entire archive to the library.
4. George Heriot’s School
Dating back to 1621, this school stands out for its remarkable Renaissance architecture. It features prominently in the series as the school attended by Rebus’s daughter, Sammy. It remains an active school and is therefore inaccessible to visitors, however the views of the exterior are breathtaking. For the best perspective, head to Greyfriars Kirkyard. From this atmospheric graveyard, enjoy the magnificent sight of the school’s intricate turrets, sandstone frontage, and Renaissance allure.