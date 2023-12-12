An iconic Scottish character will return to the small screen next year.

Richard Rankin will play Inspector Rebus in a new television series next year.

Another Scottish actor is set to follow in the footsteps of the likes of John Hannah, Ken Stott, Brian Cox, Ron Donachie and Charles Lawson in portraying Inspector John Rebus.

The creation of Edinburgh author Ian Rankin, Rebus has featured in 24 best-selling novels, along with multiple television series, a play and various short stories.

And there's good news for fans of the character, with a new TV adaptation on the way.

The first trailer for the series was released today, receiving the seal of approval from Rankin, who Tweeted: "Rebus would approve of the soundtrack".

Here's everything we know so far.

Who is playing Inspector Rebus?

Outlander star Richard Rankin will be the latest actor to step into the shoes of Inspector John Rebus. He played Roger Mackenzie in Sam Heughan's time travel drama and started his career starring alongside Robert Florence in Scottish comedy Burnistoun. Other television credits include 'The Replacement' and 'Trust Me'.

The actor said: “I’m thrilled to be taking on the role of Rebus. I’m a big fan of the series and Sir Ian Rankin. I feel very lucky to be given the honour of bringing such an iconic Scottish character back to TV screens and will give all I have to do it justice.”

Who else is in the cast?

Joining Richard Rankin as Rebus will be the following cast:

Lucie Shorthouse as DC Siobhan Clarke (Rebus' partner)

Thoren Ferguson as DI Malcolm Fox

Caroline Lee-Johnson as DI Gill Templar

Sean Buchanan as George Blantyre (Rebus' mentor)

Michelle Duncan as Maggie (George's wife)

Stuart Bowman as mobster Ger Cafferty

Noof Ousellam as businessman Darryl Christie

Brian Ferguson as Michael Rebus

Neshla Caplan as Chrissie (Michael's wife)

Amy Manson as Rhona (John's ex-wife)

Mia McKenzie as Sammy (John and Rhona's daughter)

What's it about?

The exact plot of the new series is still under wraps, but a synopsis has been released as follows:

“The compelling new story follows 40-year-old police detective John Rebus (Richard Rankin), who finds himself at a psychological crossroads following an altercation with an infamous Edinburgh gangster.

"At odds with a job increasingly driven by corporate technocrats, involved in a toxic affair he knows he needs to end, and all but supplanted in his daughter’s life by his ex-wife’s wealthy new husband, Rebus begins to wonder if he still has a role to play – either as a family man or a police officer.

"In a world of divisive politics and national discord, does the law still have meaning, or is everyone reverting to an older set of rules? And if so, why shouldn’t Rebus do so too?”

Viaplay's group chief content officer Filippa Wallestam said the series will touch upon "family, morality and class in British society through an exciting and emotionally charged story", adding "Sir Ian Rankin is a global storytelling phenomenon, and partnering to reimagine Rebus for a new generation of viewers is a remarkable way for Viaplay to take the UK stage. Together with Gregory Burke and the team at Eleventh Hour Films, we will create an unforgettable show with Scottish roots, international appeal and universal themes."

Who has written the new series?

The new Rebus series has been written by Gregory Burke, who made his name writing the National Theatre of Scotland's smash hit play 'Black Watch'. Ian Rankin is on board as an executive producer.

Who many episodes will there be?

The series will be made up of a total of six episodes.

Where will it be released?

The Rebus series is the first English-language production by Swedish streaming company Viaplay.

It is expected to be available exclusively on Viaplay, which is available from £3.99 per month here.

When will it be released?

An exact release date has yet to be confirmed, but it is expected some time in 2024.

Where can I watch the trailer?