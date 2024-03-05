The suggestion that legal safeguards are required to protect Scotland’s heritage from being misrepresented on film and television may sound all very worthy and proper, particularly in the context of growing concerns about political misinformation.

However, the idea that those wishing to make films about Scotland's past should be required to pay a fee to use our supposed cultural copyright could, if turned into reality, become a disincentive to anyone thinking of doing so. In seeking to protect the past, we may end up denuding our future of important, meaningful and just plain entertaining films.

Furthermore, who is to be the judge of what is right or wrong? Historians tend to argue about most aspects of history; the important thing is to allow the debate, not shut it down. Apparently, the makers of hit show Outlander have been criticised because the lead character wore the wrong Fraser tartan. So what? Did Highlanders always wear the ‘right’ colours?