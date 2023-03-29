Paul O'Grady Quotes: 10 of the funniest and best quotes from comedian Paul O'Grady as he dies age 67
He was one of Britain’s most loved TV shows host and comedians – and he was never short of a funny quote. Here are 10 of his best quotes on life, work and animals.
A comedian, host, actor, writer and, of course, one of the most well known drag queens ever, Paul O’Grady was one of the country’s most famous and most loved after growing to popularity in the 1980s.
O’Grady was never short of a brilliant quote, a funny comeback or a hilarious one liner and also had a huge heart which was shown in his love for animals – particularly dogs, of which he re-homed many and was an ambassador for Battersea Dogs Home. He achieved notability in the London gay scene as Lily Savage and was quickly scooped up by broadcasters who noted his quick wit and abundance of talent.
His death on March 28 was a shock to many, with a generation of TV viewers viewing O’Grady as a staple of their evening viewing and he is sure to be missed by many.
Here are 10 of his best – and funniest – quotes ever.