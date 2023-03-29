Paul O'Grady Quotes: 10 of the funniest and best quotes from comedian Paul O'Grady as he dies age 67

He was one of Britain’s most loved TV shows host and comedians – and he was never short of a funny quote. Here are 10 of his best quotes on life, work and animals.

A comedian, host, actor, writer and, of course, one of the most well known drag queens ever, Paul O’Grady was one of the country’s most famous and most loved after growing to popularity in the 1980s.

O’Grady was never short of a brilliant quote, a funny comeback or a hilarious one liner and also had a huge heart which was shown in his love for animals – particularly dogs, of which he re-homed many and was an ambassador for Battersea Dogs Home. He achieved notability in the London gay scene as Lily Savage and was quickly scooped up by broadcasters who noted his quick wit and abundance of talent.

His death on March 28 was a shock to many, with a generation of TV viewers viewing O’Grady as a staple of their evening viewing and he is sure to be missed by many.

Here are 10 of his best – and funniest – quotes ever.

1 . He wasn't a fan of Christmas cards! "I'd rather do community service than sit and write a load of Christmas cards".

2 . The Bird's Eye factory "Noel Coward said work is more fun than fun, but then he didn't work in the Bird's Eye factory packing frozen fish fingers nine hours a day, did he?"

3 . Not a romantic... "I don't live with people, that's why my relationships last. I'm not romantic. Even when I was a teenager if somebody asked if they could hold my hand I'd say, - no, it's not heavy, I can hold it myself, thank you".

4 . Sailor man "I was a really picky eater as a child. Because I was obsessed by Popeye, my mum and aunts would put my food in a can to represent spinach and we'd hum the Popeye tune and then I'd happily eat it".