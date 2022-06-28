Outlander Season 7: New cast Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Philips announced - but who are The Hunters?

Outlander has announced two new cast members for Season 7.

With Outlander Season 6 leaving fans on a cliffhanger, the next season cannot come soon enough.

Filming has already begun in Scotland for the hugely popular show starring Caitríona Balfe (Claire Fraser) and Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser).

And now showrunners Starz have announced two new cast members joining the show. Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips will play The Hunters – Rachel and Denzell.

They join the Outlander Season 7 cast including Sophie Skelton (Brianna), Richard Rankin (Roger), John Bell (Young Ian), and freshly announced Charles Vandervaart (William Ransom).

Here’s all you need to know about who the new Outlander actors are and the characters they will be playing.

Who is new Outlander cast member Izzy Meikle-Small?

Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips are joining the Outlander Season 7 cast (Instagram: @izzy_meikle and @joeyphill_)

Izzy Meikle-Small is a 26-year-old actress from Hove, East Sussex.

She has previously featured in Never Let Me Go (2010) as Young Kathy, in Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) as Young Ravenna, and the TV miniseries Great Expectations as Young Estella.

More recently she played Valerie Freeman in Ripper Street starring Matthew Macfadyen. She also auditioned for the role of Sansa in Game of Thrones, but lost out on the role to Sophie Turner.

Meikle-Small has been cast as Rachel Hunter in Outlander Season 7.

Who is new Outlander cast member Joey Phillips?

Joey Phillips is an experienced theatre actor, having worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

His TV credits include roles in Casualty, Doctors, Holby City, and Half Moon Investigates.

Phillips has been cast as Dr Denzell Hunter in Outlander Season 7.

Who are the Hunters in Outlander? (No spoilers)

Fans of the Outlander books will know Rachel and Denzell Hunters are Quakers who have a storyline involving Young Ian (John Bell).

Dr Denzell Hunter has been trained in medicine and wants to join the Revolutionary Army as a surgeon.

Meanwhile, his younger sister Rachel is modest but shows “flashes of fiery spirit”. The pair meet Young Ian when he is searching for medical help for William Ransom.

