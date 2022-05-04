Outlander Season 6 has been an emotional rollercoaster – with births, deaths, murders, bombshells and everything in between.

As usual, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan acted their socks off as Claire and Jamie Fraser, in the timetravelling fantasy show which has captured hearts all over the world.

This season, fans have been treated to striking performances from all the cast, including new additions the Christies, and the drama has simply not stopped at Fraser’s Ridge.

Here is every episode from Season 6 ranked from best to worst – according to their reviews on IMDB. Spoilers have been kept to a minimum.

1. The World Turned Upside Down Episode 6 'The World Turned Upside Down' is a drama-fueled episode which sees simmering tensions come to a boil. It has powerful performances from Jessica Reynolds (Malva Christie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser).

2. Echoes Season premiere 'Echoes' returned fans to the world of Fraser's Ridge after the longest 'Droughtlander' in living memory. This episode sets up the key themes and struggles of the season, and introduces new characters the Christies.

3. Allegiance Season 6 Episode 2 'Allegiance' sees Jamie struggle with decisions in his new role as Indian Agent, Claire finds a worrying way to suppress her PTSD, and Marsali and Fergus welcome a new baby.

4. Temperance Season 6 Episode 3 'Temperance' focuses on Fergus, Marsali, and their new baby Henri-Christian, who is bullied for being a dwarf. Meanwhile, Tom Christie is given hand surgery by Claire.