2. A sex scene had to be reshot due to Scottish weather

Mild spoiler: An outdoor sex scene between Claire and Jamie had to be reshot as it didn't have enough nudity. They were filming beside a river in Scotland in November, so the actors were freezing and fully clothed. But producers decided to reshoot as it wasn't deemed sexy enough, according to Catriona Balfe (Claire). The scene, which is in season four, was eventually refilmed when Scottish temperatures were a little warmer, and both actors got their kit off.

Photo: Starz