Outlander Season 6: Release date, cast, how to watch and when it will premiere at Glasgow Film Festival

Outlander season 6 starring Sam Heughan will premiere at Glasgow Film Festival in 2022. Here’s all you need to know.

By Ginny Sanderson
Monday, 31st January 2022, 2:39 pm

The Droughtlander is almost over. A new series of the hit time-travelling fantasy show will be back on our screens very soon.

Outlander season 6 will see the return of Jamie Fraser and Claire Fraser, played by Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

And it’s just been announced eager fans can be treated to the first episode in an exclusive premiere at Glasgow Film Festival.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming sixth season of Outlander.

When is Outlander coming back? Season 6 release date

Outlander season 6 will be officially released in the UK on March 6, 2022.

The first episode of the new series, titled ‘Echoes’, will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video via Starzplay.

Outlander Season 6 will star Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as Jamie and Claire (Outlander Starz)

However, some lucky fans will be able to see the first episode before then…

When is the Outlander season 6 premiere? How can I get tickets?

Glasgow Film Festival will premiere the first 90-minute episode of the sixth season of Outlander days before it is officially released.

The preview screening is scheduled to take place in Glasgow Film Theatre on Thursday, March 3, at 5.45pm.

It is rumoured actor Sam Heughan could well be there.

Tickets are free and only available from the Box Office on the day of the screening – you must be over 18 to watch.

Who are the Outlander season 6 cast?

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will of course return in the leading roles of Claire Randall Fraser and Jamie Fraser.

Scottish actor Richard Rankin will reprise his role as Roger Wakefield, while Sophie Skelton is back as Brianna Randall.

But new faces will appear in the form of the Christie family.

Mark Lewis Jones will play Tom Christie, one of Jamie’s “ancient foes” who is set to bring drama to the Ridge.

Jessica Reynolds has been cast as Tom’s daughter Malva, and Alexander Vlahos will play his son Allen.

It looks like they will be the antagonists of the series. Caitriona Balfe told Entertainment Weekly: “Outlander does baddies and villains quite well. [The Christies] aren't your typical villains, which is great and refreshing.”

The actress added: “It's a really heartbreaking, but a really twisted narrative that they all get embroiled in."

