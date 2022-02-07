The Irish actress has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category – alongside Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Ariana Debose (West Side Story), Ann Dowd (Mass), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), and Ruth Negga (Passing).

Reacting to the news, Balfe, best known for playing Claire Fraser in Outlander, said: “Thank you BAFTA for this incredible honour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m so proud to be amongst this fine group of actresses who’s work has moved me and inspired me this year. So proud!

"And so happy for the rest of my Belfast family... 6 Noms!"

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Belfast is a drama focusing the life of a working class family during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

It has also been nominated for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, Editing, and Best Supporting Actor for Ciarán Hinds.

Caitriona Balfe has been nominated for a Bafta for her performance in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast (Rob Youngson/Focus Features)

Caitriona Balfe stars as “Ma”, alongside Jamie Dornan as “Pa” and Judi Dench as Granny.

The film was shot in black and white and inspired by Kenneth Branagh’s own childhood.

Reacting to Balfe’s nomination, her Outlander co-star Sam Heughan wrote on Twitter: “Oh yeah Balfe!”

While Diana Gabaldon, author of the Outlander books, said: “Congratulations, Caitriona! So happy for you!”

Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Jude Hill, and Lewis McAskie in Belfast (Rob Youngson/Focus Features)

Belfast is one of the most-nominated films at this year’s British Academy Film Awards, alongside Dune and The Power of the Dog.

The award ceremony will take place on March 13, 2022, at the Royal Albert Hall.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.