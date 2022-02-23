Outlander Season 6: Tom Christie with his children Malva Christie and Allan Christie (Outlander Starz)

Outlander is back with a whole new season of drama at the Ridge.

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s book A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the sixth series will see Claire and Jamie fight for their home and family.

There will be familiar faces, with Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe bringing their time-shattering chemistry back on our screens.

But there are also new characters being introduced to stir the pot in Outlander Season 6.

Here’s a guide to the cast for the new series, and where you might have seen the actors before.

Who are the Season 6 cast of Outlander?

As mentioned, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will be reprising the roles of Claire and Jamie Fraser.

Sophie Skelton will return as Brianna and Richard Rankin as Roger, while John Bell is back as Young Ian.

An intriguing new addition to Outlander this season is the Christie family.

Mark Lewis Jones will play Tom Christie, Alexander Vlahos will be Allan Christie, and Jessica Reynolds will be Malva Christie.

Jack Tarlton is back as Kenny Lindsay, and Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss.

Who is Tom Christie in Outlander Season 6?

Played by Mark Lewis Jones, Tom Christie will be a force of change this series of Outlander.

He has a history with Jamie Fraser at Ardsmuir Prison, where they did not see eye to eye.

Now he is settling in the Ridge, with his daughter Malva and son Allan.

“Tom represents a change to the status quo I think,” said Mark Lewis Jones, “I think the Christies bring in a whole new force that disrupts and creates a lot of good drama."

A “protestant to the core”, Tom Christie has a difficulty with Jamie’s worldview in this series.

Mark Lewis Jones is a Welsh actor known for playing Captain Pikalov in Chernobyl, Edward Millward in The Crown and Captain Canady in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

The 57-year-old was born in Rhosllannerchrugog and has a background in theatre.

Who is Allan Christie in Outlander Season 6?

The son of Tom Christie, Allan is played by Alexander Vlahos.

"Allan seems like an almost carbon copy of his father," the actor said, “But then we quickly realise he also has a mischievous playful side to himself. And also a very protective side.

"There is a beautiful, complicated, nuanced very dark storyline that will creep on all the way ‘til the end of Season 6.”

Vlahos is from Swansea, Wales, and is known for playing Monsieur Philippe d'Orléans in Versailles, Mordred in Merlin, and Private Keenan in BBC drama Privates.

Who is Malva Christie in Outlander Season 6?

Malva Christie, Tom Christie’s daughter, is played by Jessica Reynolds.

"Malva is a young determined girl who has been very sheltered,” said the actress, “When she comes to Fraser’s Ridge that’s when she starts weighing up what really matters to her.”

It seems Malva is going to get along with Claire, who connects with Malva’s “modern day tendencies”.

But she’s also seen sharing a moment with Young Ian in the trailer – could she be his love interest?

This is a breakout role for the 24-year-old, who hails from Northern Ireland.

