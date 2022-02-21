In just a few short days, we will return to the world of Claire and Jamie as Outlander Season 6 is released.

Starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, the time-travelling fantasy show is based on the bestselling novels by Diana Gabaldon.

It's been a two-year wait since Outlander Season 5 was released, the longest ‘Droughtlander’ fans of the show have had to endure so far.

But the wait is almost over. Here’s when the new Outlander series is out and how you can watch it.

Outlander Season 6 release date and world premiere

Outlander Season 6 is officially released to viewers on March 6, 2022.

However, the world premiere will be on February 24 in London.

Outlander Season 6 will return us to the world of Claire and Jamie (Outlander Starz)

Cast, crew, and a few lucky fans will attend a glittering red carpet ceremony before watching the first episode of the new series.

There will also be a preview screening at Glasgow Film Festival.

How can I watch Outlander Season 6?

The sixth season of Outlander will be available on StarzPlay from March 6.

Uk viewers can access it via Amazon Prime, but you have to become a StarzPlay subscriber.

Seven-day free trials are available to new customers, and the platform then costs £5.99 a month.

Can I watch Outlander Season 6 on Amazon Prime or Netflix?

Outlander Season Six will be exclusive to StarzPlay. It means the new series is not available to Netflix or Amazon Prime customers.

Currently the only series of Outlander available directly from Amazon Prime is Season 4.

The other series’ are available to buy from the platform, either physically or by virtual download.

What else is available on StarzPlay UK?

Men in Kilts is another popular series on StarzPlay which Outlander fans are sure to enjoy. It stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as they take a roadtrip exploring Scotland.

Other StarzPlay shows include The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, The Spanish Princess, and The White Queen.

StarzPlay also has a library of popular films available on the streaming platform.

