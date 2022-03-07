The floodgates are opening, the Droughtlander is over.

Outlander, the beloved series starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, returned with Season 6 on March 6, 2022.

But, after more than two years since Season 5, you’d be forgiven for needing a reminder of what happened previously.

Here’s a recap of the major plot points in Outlander Season 5, and where we find our characters in Season 6.

What happened in Outlander Season 5?

Warning: there are spoilers for Outlander Season 5 ahead.

Outlander Season 6 recap: Claire and Jamie share a hug in Outlander Season 5 (Outlander Starz)

The show’s fifth season sees Claire and Jamie Fraser fight to defend the home they have created in the US, known as Fraser’s Ridge.

It begins with the celebrations of Brianna and Roger’s wedding. In this series, the couple attempt to come to terms with the trauma of their past involving Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers).

They, along with son Jemmy, unsuccessfully attempt to travel back to the safety of the future.

Meanwhile, Jamie is reminded by Governor William Tryon (Tim Downie) of his promise to hunt and kill Murtagh Fraser, his godfather, who has become a leader of the regulator movement.

The Governor also tells Jamie to raise a militia to protect against the growing regulator threat.

Having to hide his relationship with Murtagh forces Jamie to consider his divided loyalties and question if he is on the right side of history.

What happened to Claire Fraser in Outlander Season 5?

Meanwhile, Claire considers whether to use modern medicine skills to help people without raising suspicions.

Under the pseudonym of Dr. Rawling, she publishes articles providing medical advice for people of the Ridge.

However, she is soon found out by a band of men led by Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy), who accuse her of spreading “dangerous ideas”.

Claire is kidnapped, beaten, and raped by the men, including Lionel. To escape the horrifying experience, she imagines herself having dinner with her family in the 1970s.

Jamie, Roger, and Ian eventually rescue Claire, killing all the men but Lionel Brown, who is spared for questioning.

Tied down and making threatening comments, Lionel is given a lethal injection by Marsali Fraser.

Jamie returns Lionel’s body to his brother, Richard, who vows retaliation.

The series ends with Jamie and Claire in bed together, where she tells him she feels safe.

But Claire questions how long peace will last, as the American Revolution looms.

How can I watch Outlander Season 5 in the UK? StarzPlay free trial

UK viewers can tune into Outlander Season 5 on StarzPlay, via Amazon Prime.

If you’re not a subscriber, you can sign up for a week’s free trial. Then, it costs £5.99 a month.

Alternatively, you can download Outlander Season 5 from Amazon Prime Video for £7.99, or £2.49 for single episodes.

