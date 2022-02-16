Ahead of Outlander Season 6, let's take a look at some of the series' amazing filming locations in Scotland (Outlander Starz)

Outlander Season 6: 10 Outlander filming locations in Scotland to visit - from Doune Castle to Glencoe

Ahead of Outlander Season 6, let's take a look at 10 of the series' most breathtaking filming locations in Scotland.

By Ginny Sanderson
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 2:59 pm

Outlander has been filmed in Scotland ever since the very first episode where Claire (Caitriona Balfe) steps into the ancient stone circle.

Even when the show’s plot takes Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) to distant shores, most of the filming has remained here in Scotland – providing a positive boost to the nation’s tourism industry.

With Season 6 on the horizon, here’s a look at some of the most beautiful Outlander filming locations in Scotland.

1. Glencoe

"Sing me a song of a lass that is gone, oh could that lass be I?" The rugged and beautiful valley of Glencoe appears in the opening credits of every Outlander episode.

2. Doune Castle

Doune Castle in Stirling appears in a number of episodes in Outlander Season 1 as Castle Leoch, the seat of Clan Mackenzie. The 13th Century castle has also starred in Game of Thrones and Monty Python.

3. Kinloch Rannoch

Kinloch Rannoch was used as the famous setting of Craigh na Dun, where Claire enters the ancient stone circle and is cast back in time in the very first episode. The standing stones were a prop, but it's still worth a visit for the stunning scenery.

4. Calanais Standing Stones

If you want to see an ancient stone circle like Craigh na Dun in Outlander, it doesn't get much more impressive than the Calanais Standing Stones. Found on the Isle of Lewis, in Scotland's Outer Hebrides, these spectacular stones were placed more than 5,000 years ago.

