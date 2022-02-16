Even when the show’s plot takes Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) to distant shores, most of the filming has remained here in Scotland – providing a positive boost to the nation’s tourism industry.
With Season 6 on the horizon, here’s a look at some of the most beautiful Outlander filming locations in Scotland.
1. Glencoe
"Sing me a song of a lass that is gone, oh could that lass be I?" The rugged and beautiful valley of Glencoe appears in the opening credits of every Outlander episode.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Doune Castle
Doune Castle in Stirling appears in a number of episodes in Outlander Season 1 as Castle Leoch, the seat of Clan Mackenzie. The 13th Century castle has also starred in Game of Thrones and Monty Python.
Photo: Robert Perry
3. Kinloch Rannoch
Kinloch Rannoch was used as the famous setting of Craigh na Dun, where Claire enters the ancient stone circle and is cast back in time in the very first episode. The standing stones were a prop, but it's still worth a visit for the stunning scenery.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Calanais Standing Stones
If you want to see an ancient stone circle like Craigh na Dun in Outlander, it doesn't get much more impressive than the Calanais Standing Stones. Found on the Isle of Lewis, in Scotland's Outer Hebrides, these spectacular stones were placed more than 5,000 years ago.
Photo: getty Images