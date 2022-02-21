Outlander star Caitriona Balfe is nominated for a Bafta for Belfast film

Caitriona Balfe has been nominated for a Bafta for her performance in director Kenneth Branagh's Belfast (Rob Youngson/Focus Features)

The Irish actress has been nominated for a Bafta in the Best Supporting Actress category – alongside Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Ariana Debose (West Side Story), Ann Dowd (Mass), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), and Ruth Negga (Passing).

Balfe, best known for playing Claire Fraser in Outlander, thanked Bafta for the “incredible honour”.

She said: "I’m so proud to be amongst this fine group of actresses whose work has moved me and inspired me this year. So proud!

Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Jude Hill, and Lewis McAskie in Belfast (Rob Youngson/Focus Features)

"And so happy for the rest of my Belfast family... six Noms!"

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Belfast is a drama focusing on the life of a working class family during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

It has also been nominated for Baftas for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, Editing, and Best Supporting Actor for Ciarán Hinds.

Caitriona Balfe stars as “Ma”, alongside Jamie Dornan as “Pa”, Jude Hill as Buddy, and Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds as Granny and Pop.

The film was shot in black and white and inspired by Kenneth Branagh’s own childhood.

Reacting to Balfe’s Bafta nomination, her Outlander co-star Sam Heughan wrote on Twitter: “Oh yeah Balfe!”

While Diana Gabaldon, author of the Outlander books, said: “Congratulations, Caitriona! So happy for you!”

Belfast is one of the most-nominated films at this year’s British Academy Film Awards, alongside Dune and The Power of the Dog.

The award ceremony will take place on March 13, 2022, at the Royal Albert Hall.

It was also nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, and Best Sound.

Despite being tipped for recognition, Caitriona Balfe missed out on a nomination for the 94th Academy Awards, which take place on March 28.

