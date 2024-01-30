You could help make the last season of Outlander - starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

Work is about to start on the eighth series of Outlander, with the production based in Cumbernauld, which will conclude the time-travelling story of Jamie and Claire Fraser.

As as happened in previous seasons, the team behind the smash hit series are looking for trainees to help out - adding to the 170 people trained between 2014 and 2023.

They're offering up to 20 fixed term contracts which will see the successful applicants receive intensive on-the-job training which will give them everything they need to start building a career in the competitive industry.

Here's what you need to know.

What do the traineeships involve

As a trainee on Outlander, you will be learning from some of the finest technicians and creatives working in the film and television industry. The experience of training within in a real filming environment will create a strong platform for our trainees to embark on successful careers within this industry.

Am I eligible to apply?

The essential criteria for the roles are as follows:

Be normally resident in Scotland (the production base is Cumbernauld)

Be eligible to work in the UK

Be over 18 years old

Have a basic understanding of the film and television industry, preferably with relevant work experience

Have no more than 6 months paid experience within the department they are applying to

Preferably have a full clean driving licence (this is essential for some roles; please review the criteria for each role carefully)

What roles are available?

The team are looking for trainees to work in the following areas:

Accounts

Art Department: Concept Artist

Art Department: Trainee

Assistant Director

Camera & Video

Costume: On Set/Trucks

Costume: Workshop

Drapes

Greens

Locations

Make-up

Production

Props

Set Decoration: Painter

Set Decoration: Prop Maker

Special Effects

When is the deadline for applications?

To be in with a chance of one of the roles you must submit your application form by 9am on Monday, February 5.

When are the interviews?

If you get through to the interview stage, you'll be grilled some time between February 16 and 28, unless you are up for an accounts role where the interviews wil be on Friday, March 8.

When can I start?

Successful candidates will attend an induction day on Friday, March 8, then will start on Monday, March 11. Accounts trainees will start earlier, in February.

How much does the job pay?

Trainees will be paid between £558.80 and £635.00 per week depending on the role.

Where can I apply?