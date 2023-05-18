If you’ve watched all six seasons of Outlander and still want more Caitriona Balfe, these are the films you should be trying to track down.

Caitriona Balfe has become a huge star with an army of adoring fans thanks to the global success of time travelling historic drama Outlander.

Acting is the the second successful career Balfe has enjoyed, following modelling around the world for the likes of Chanel, Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, Alberta Ferretti and Louis Vuitton.

In the television series she plays former Second World War military nurse Claire Randall, who travels back from 1945 to 1743 where she encounters, falls in love with, and marries Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan) who becomes embroiled in the Jacobite rising.

With a huge 75 episodes already in the can, and another 16-episode seventh season on the way, it’s been a time-consuming project for cast and crew.

But Balfe has still managed to add to her CV with 11 roles in films, dating from 2007 to 2021.

Here are all 9 of her movies and where you can watch them.

1 . Super 8 Other than a very short (and uncredited) role in The Devil Wears Prada, Caitriona Balfe's screen debut was in science fiction thriller Super 8, written and directed by J. J. Abrams. It was a fairly minor role which saw her being crushed to death early in the film - she's only ever seen in home-movie footage watched by her son. It's available to stream on Sky Cinema, to rent on Amazon or to buy on DVD and Blu-ray.

2 . Lost Angeles It was another blink-and-you'll-miss-it role for Caitriona Balfe in Lost Angeles. The film tells the story of a homeless convict who is released from jail and comes to Los Angeles where he passes himself off as a legitimate photographer and becomes embroiled in a world of celebrity and sleaze. Balfe plays a character called Veronique in the film, which is tricky to track down but can be imported from the USA on DVD.

3 . Crush In 2013 Caitriona Balfe won a more prominent part in psychological thriller Crush. She plays villain Andie, a psychotic woman with a history of stalking boys and killing anyboy who rejects her. It's available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray.

4 . Now You See Me Now You See Me saw Caitriona move up a league in filmmaking terms, starring alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Mark Ruffalo, Morgan Freeman and Michel Caine in the blockbuster about a group of con artists. She plays Jasmine Tressler - the wife of Arthur Tressler (Michael Caine) and stepmother to Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrrelson). The film is available to stream on Netflix or to rent on Amazon Prime or Apple TV.