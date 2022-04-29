After a two-year wait, Outlander fans all over the world have finally heard those immortal words: “Sing me a song of a lass that is gone, say could that lass be I?”

Outlander Season 6 is almost over, with the explosive season finale set to be released on Starz in a matter of days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the bestselling novels by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander is a global phenomenon starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

Each episode of the new series is being released week by week, so here’s a guide for how to watch and when they will available.

When is Outlander Season 6 on Starz UK? Release dates and times for each episode

There are only eight episodes in Outlander Season 6, due to complications caused by the Covid pandemic. However, the first episode is 90 minutes long.

Jamie Fraser and Claire Fraser (Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe) in the Outlander Season 6 finale (Starz)

Each episode of Season 6 will be released at 9pm on the Sunday in the US, which is around 2am the following day in the UK.

However, there will be a break over Easter, with Episode 7 released two weeks after episode 6.

- Episode 1 Echoes – March 6

- Episode 2 Allegiance – March 13

- Episode 3 Temperance – March 20

- Episode 4 Hour of the Wolf – March 27

- Episode 5 Give Me Liberty – April 3

- Episode 6 The World Turned Upside Down – April 10

- Episode 7 Sticks and Stones – April 24

- Episode 8 finale: I Am Not Alone – May 1

How to watch Outlander Season 6 on Starz in the UK – and free trial

Outlander Season 6 is available to UK viewers on StarzPlay, which can be accessed via Amazon Prime.

Starz is currently offering subscriptions at £1.99 a month for six months, then £5.99 thereafter.

Is Outlander Season 6 available on Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime?

Outlander Season 6 is not available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney+.

It can only be accessed by UK viewers on StarzPlay.

However, fans of the show can purchase Outlander series 1-5 on Amazon Prime.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.