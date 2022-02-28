Outlander Season 6 star Sam Heughan has spoken out over the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Images: Getty Images, AP, Sam Heughan Twitter)

The Scottish actor, who plays Jamie Fraser in the hugely popular Outlander series, has been vocal about his support of Ukraine – and is calling on world leaders to do more.

Sam Heughan posted a number of tweets on Twitter following the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

“I can’t sleep, knowing what’s happening right now,” he wrote in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 27).

"I hope our Western leaders can’t either. Words don’t do justice. Stay safe Ukraine.”

In another, tweet, he said his “heart goes out” to the people of Ukraine: “This madness has to stop. A beautiful country with a strong people. The rest of the world needs to do more.”

On the day of the invasion, Heughan directly asked the Scottish Government to “do more”.

And on February 25, he said: “World ‘leaders’? Where are they? So disappointed and saddened with the complete lack of immediate and effective action.

"We are just letting this happen. Shame on us.”

The actor also shared websites with resources to help Ukraine.

His co-star Caitríona Balfe, who plays Claire Randall Fraser in Outlander, has also condemned Russia.

She said on Twitter: “Praying for everyone in Ukraine tonight. This unprovoked war that Russia is waging is disgusting…

"I hope all Russians will not let Vladimir Putin continue this in their name.”

The actress has retweeted a number of pro-Ukraine messages, including one by Massive Attack telling the Home Office: “Don’t wave flags, waive visas”.

It comes after Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to invade Ukraine at around 5am on February 24, 2022.

Russia attacked cities – including the Capital Kyiv – with missiles, tanks, and artillery, killing at least 198 Ukrainians.

Western nations have imposed a number of sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion.

These include restrictions on Russia’s central bank, an EU ban on Russian flights, and removing Russian banks from the international Swift messaging system.

The EU has also agreed to send arms to Ukraine, including fighter jets and anti-tank missiles.

However, the UK Government has been criticised for its visa requirements for Ukrainian refugees.

Current regulations allow Ukrainians fleeing the war to come to the UK only if they have relatives who are British nationals.

