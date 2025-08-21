Heughan is in the city for the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Heughan, who is best known for his role playing Jamie Fraser in Outlander, watched the Tattoo’s 75th anniversary show The Heroes Who Made Us on Wednesday.

Having first attended as a child in 1992, the Scottish actor joined audiences once again to celebrate the spectacle.

He was pictured outside Edinburgh Castle, as well as posing with Jason Barrett, the chief executive of the Edinburgh Tattoo. It is understood Heughan is in the city for the Edinburgh International Book Festival where he is hosting an event to promote his new book.

Sam Heughan pictured outside the entrance of Edinburgh Castle. | Ian Georgeson Photography

Tickets sold out quickly for the festival event on Saturday, August 23, where the actor will be discussing his new book The Cocktail Diaries.

The book is described as the Outlander star’s “love letter” to mixed drinks around the world.

The book festival event’s description reads: “Nothing marks a special occasion better than a stunning cocktail, and this event is a special one indeed as Outlander actor, founder of Sassenach Spirits, and local lad Sam Heughan launches his new book, The Cocktail Diaries.

“Journey around the world with Heughan as he shares his favourite cocktails, the stories behind them, and the memories they made. Join us for a truly spirited and intimate evening (and there might even be a wee tipple). Sláinte!”

Sam Heughan pictured with CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Jason Barrett. | Ian Georgeson Photography

The Heroes Who Made Us will run until August 23.

The run started on August 1 and is meant to celebrate the heroes of the Tattoo and its “greatest hits” from the past seven decades, marking 75 years of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Heughan is in Edinburgh for the Edinburgh International Book Festival. | Ian Georgeson Photography

Heughan, 45, is best known for his starring role as Jamie Fraser in the drama series Outlander.