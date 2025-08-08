Outlander prequel stars Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater give us a sneak preview of Blood of My Blood

Tartan time travellers are in for a treat as the latest in the Outlander franchise hits the screens

For Outlander fans the wait is over as Blood of My Blood, the MGM+ Outlander prequel starring Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater hits the screens, taking us back a generation to reveal the story of the parents whose romance brought us the central characters in the original Outlander.

With Outlander’s eighth and final season, starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, due to premiere early next year in ten episodes that tie up the story adapted from the bestselling Diana Gabaldon novels, in the meantime Outlander fans can feast on Blood of My Blood with its trysts, treachery, tartan and time travel.

Alongside Roy and Slater, who play Ellen Mackenzie and Brian Fraser, the parents of Sam Heughan’s character Jamie Fraser, are Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield as Claire Beauchamp's parents, Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston, and a cast that also includes Tony Curran, Peter Mullan, Sara Vickers, Conor MacNeill, Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Seamus McLean Ross.

As the new series launches today [9 August], Roy and Slater take time out to give us a hint of what’s in store for fans of the show.

Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater who play Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. | Ryan Tuttle/Sony Pictures Television

TELL US WHAT BLOOD OF MY BLOOD HOLDS FOR OUTLANDER FANS AND NEW VIEWERS?

HARRIET: For returning fans there are a lot of familiar characters from Outlander and if they didn't meet them, they know of them. My character Ellen isn't actually ever seen in Outlander because she's dead before that, but there are many characters such as Colum and Dougal and Brian’s in a few episodes. There are plenty of little nuggets of nostalgia. And people new to the show don't need to have seen any of Outlander in order to enjoy Blood of My Blood.

JAMIE: This is a prequel so it's set 30 years before season one of Outlander. We're coming in a time of political upheaval and it's succession bound with different stories going on.

With the Mackenzies, Ellen's father Red Jacob has just passed away and there's a battle for who's going to succeed the lairdship. Meanwhile, there's talk of uprisings and war, so we've got the themes of love, war, politics - something for everybody.

HARRIET: And forward in time you've got Julia and Henry [Claire’s parents] in the early 20th century so there’s time travel too and we're all together in the same time period which is 1715. Their storyline is they are separated and trying to find each other. So you've got the two parallel stories. Julia and Henry are an established married couple whose baby Claire is left back in the 1900s and then you have Brian and Ellen who are a new couple and it's first love. Forbidden lovers from rival clans. So it’s kind of a Romeo and Juliet situation.

Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater who play Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie, parents of Sam Heughan's character Jamie Fraser in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. | Sanne Gault

WHAT IS IT LIKE PLAYING THE PARENTS OF SAM HEUGHAN’S CHARACTER JAMIE FRASER?

JAMIE: It's really cool. When I first came on Matt Roberts, our showrunner/executive producer, said the most important thing was he didn't want another Jamie Fraser. He wanted Brian to be his own person and it makes sense because Jamie's a combination of both Brian and Ellen. I wanted to make it my own and if there were any crossovers characteristically or personality-wise, that was a happy coincidence. I think the way I am personally, and the way Sam is, there are some similarities so if people say ‘oh Jamie gets this from Brian’, that happens because that's who we are.

HARRIET: I think Jamie gets various personality traits from each of us. I think he probably gets the Mackenzie fire from Ellen. But he's also kind of soft and I think he gets the romantic side from Brian and from witnessing our love. That’s how he learns how to love and be a romantic. It feels nice to be playing a character people know of and she's so important to the story. And yet you have the ability to sort of make it your own because we've not seen her before.

FOR ELLEN AND BRIAN IT IS LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT. DO YOU BELIEVE IN THAT?

JAMIE: I think so. When we did the scene where they first see each other it's the one we used throughout the audition process and because I was cast as Brian first, I did reads with other Ellens and did this scene over and over, but when I met Harriet and we did our thing, there was that charge and electricity and it was like this is this is what that would feel like if you really saw someone for the first time and there's something there. It's just a feeling, a charge, and I really believe there's like a magnetism between souls personally, and for the story.

HARRIET: I think it's chemistry. And it's not necessarily a romantic thing. When you meet a new person, sometimes you just really vibe with them. Your energy works together and sometimes you feel you've known them forever or were always meant to meet. That's what happens with Brian and Ellen. I've definitely experienced that in terms of you meet someone and it feels like you've met before and you click immediately.

DID SAM HEUGHAN OR CAITRIONA BALFE GIVE YOU ANY ADVICE?

JAMIE: We had a call with Sam before we started and he was very congratulatory but his main thing was just to enjoy it, take it day by day and soak it up because it passes so quickly. Fast forward to the end of season one and we were ‘did we just do a whole season of 10 episodes?’

HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE ROLES?

Tony Curran, Jamie Roy and Sam Heughan during filming of Outlander: Blood of My Blood. | Tony Curran via Instagram

HARRIET: We both watched the whole of Outlander. I was mining for any nuggets. Whenever they mentioned Ellen, I'd make a note. Especially in relation to Brianna who talks to Jocasta who tells her about her sister, Brianna's grandma. Brianna sees a lot of herself in the grandmother she never met.

DESCRIBE YOUR CHARACTERS, ELLEN AND JAMIE?

HARRIET: They are amazingly complex, layered characters. I feel Ellen has to be a million different things to everyone because she's a woman in 1715 and can't speak her mind and do whatever she wants. She has to play the part of the dutiful woman, and also she's the eldest child of Red Jacob and has a duty to marry for the sake of the clan. But that's not her. She's never wanted to do that and her father promised to protect her from it but as soon as he's gone her brothers pounce on the opportunity to use her to forge alliances of their own. So I think she's very adaptable, strong willed, clever, passionate. And romantic, I think she is romantic at heart, and that's why she didn't ever want to marry for the sake of an alliance and wanted to marry for love. It was something she never really thought would happen to her. And then, bam, it does.

JAMIE: Brian is very much two people or personalities. He’s one way with Ellen, which is romantic and then with pretty everybody else, is very pragmatic and stoic. He knows how to get things done and he can be cutting with his words when he needs to be. When it comes to Ellen, he can take his armour off and be completely vulnerable and with the things he and Ellen go through, it's nice to play that.

WHAT WOULD YOU SAY THE THEMES ARE?

HARRIET: I think it's about the lengths people will go to for love and the sacrifices that they make. There's a lot more that goes on, but I think that’s it - passion, honour, fighting, It’s people fighting for what they believe.

JAMIE: Yes, the lengths people will go to to get what they want because the story, over the 10 episodes, is the things you see these characters do to achieve that, whether it’s power, love or to reconnect.

HOW DID YOU GET INTO CHARACTER?

JAMIE: Some scenes I would have specific music I would listen to. Brian’s relationship with his father is tenuous and they really don't get on so when I was prepping my scenes with Tony Curran, who plays him, I would listen to Dual of the Fates from Star Wars. It’s got this intense orchestral stuff and it's such an epic thing. Whereas if I was having a scene with Harriet it would be more Bear McCreary’s Outlander music, a lot softer.

But in general the costumes are incredible and it's easy when you put those kilts and jackets on because they're heavy and you can't help but change the way you stand and move.

HARRIET: Definitely, the costumes. As soon as you put the corset on it makes you stand in a different way and you feel constrained. You can't be free physically.

Also I would do a vocal warmup every morning because I'm doing a different accent so that was a challenge in itself, but something that helped me get into character. It's such a gift to have an entirely Scottish crew because you are just surrounded by it all the time and everyone was so helpful and we had a dialect coach as well on set with us constantly which was such a gift. Also, just watching Outlander definitely helped me feel like I was immersed in the world.

Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser, the father of Jamie Fraser, Sam Heughan's character in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. | 2024 Starz Entertainment,

DO YOU THINK YOU WOULD HAVE COPED WITH BEING ALIVE IN SCOTLAND IN THE 17TH CENTURY?

JAMIE: I think I probably could. I feel like I'm quite practical and, hunting-wise and stuff like that, I feel like I probably could. I say that but I’m always ‘so, where is the wi-fi?’

HARRIET: Yes, so many locations that we shot in the Highlands, there was no signal whatsoever, and within five minutes, you're like, ‘oh God!’

WAS THERE ANYTHING YOU STOLE FROM THE SET?

JAMIE: I did steal one thing and it's a very important piece, to do with something that happens in episode five between Brian and Ellen. When you see that scene you’ll probably know what it is. Now it sits proudly in my hall. It’s a very simple thing but that scene was beautiful to film and takes the story to the next level.

HARRIET: No, nothing. At the end of the job I thought ‘why didn’t I steal this, and this?’ On the day Jamie told me he'd taken something I got jealous I didn't have anything, so grabbed a random stone off the ground. It’s sitting on my shelf.

DO EITHER OF YOU WEAR KILTS OR TARTAN OUTSIDE OF FILMING?

JAMIE: I split my time between LA and Glasgow and I've relocated over here for the meantime. But kilts in America turn heads and people are so interested to tell you their heritage because so many Americans are of Scottish descent. I have worn one to a few American weddings but quickly realised I shouldn't because people want to take more photos with me in a kilt than they do with the bride. And too many whiskies and dancing too hard, it's definitely a show stopper.

HARRIET: For the premiere I wore an outfit by Scottish designer Siobhan Mackenzie. It's a huge Mackenzie silk tartan skirt, and when I first saw it I was practically drooling.

JAMIE: And she’s designed for me a nice fancy kilt.

THIS IS YOUR FIRST TIME WORKING TOGETHER, AND WITH OTHER CAST MEMBERS LIKE PETER MULLAN AND SARAH VICKERS. HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOUR WORKING RELATIONSHIPS?

JAMIE: We were told this is a family and that gets thrown about sometimes, but after doing a whole season and now starting a second season with this crew and actors, it really is. Out of work we hang out and when we work, everyone just works so hard. It makes our life easier because we know we're working with some of the best of the best.

HARRIET: I've learned something from every single person I've worked with on this job and like Jamie says, we are all genuinely really close, which makes the job ten times easier. You have that shorthand. And it’s rare. I don't think I've ever been on a job where there’s been that level.

HARRIET HAS DESCRIBED JAMIE AS HAVING DOG ENERGY AND JAMIE DESCRIBED HER AS A SEAHORSE, ARE YOU STICKING WITH THOSE DESCRIPTIONS?

JAMIE: Yes. I think it's true because seahorses are smart.

HARRIET: I deep dived into seahorse research and found out some really interesting things actually. The males are the ones that carry the babies...

JAMIE: I just thought you give sea horse vibes, the same way I give dog vibes - shaggy hair and everything.

Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy star in Outlander: Blood of My Blood. | Ryan Tuttle/Sony Pictures Television

WHAT WAS THE HARDEST SHOOT/HIGHLIGHT FROM FILMING THE SERIES?

HARRIET: A highlight was the first day on location and I was doing a scene with Seamus [McLean Ross, who plays Colum Mackenzie] and I looked around and there were 150 extras and it was this huge set for a clan gathering for Red Jacob's funeral. It was so immersive, there were fires, you could smell the smoke and we were in costume and when you can't see the cameras, it almost feels like you have been transported back to 1715. There's so much acting you don’t even have to do because it really does feel like you're there.

The hardest was shooting the actual funeral. Apparently it was the wettest day in Outlander history. It was hideous, freezing cold and we had four layers of wool, every one wet through and were standing ankle deep in puddles for hours. We survived with multiple heat packs hidden under our costumes. But it looks great on camera. They thought they were going to have VFX in greyness and mist but it was all real. It's such a stunning location and yeah, it was hard, but it was worth it.

JAMIE: One of the hardest and most rewarding was a bridge scene between Brian and Ellen because before we had four seasons in one day so by the end of each take I couldn't feel my jaw and talk any more. I’d warm up my face and we’d go again. When we eventually broke for lunch, I had to wait 20 minutes before I could eat my sandwich.

YOU’RE ALREADY MAKING THE SECOND SERIES OF BLOOD OF MY BLOOD. HOW IS THAT GOING?.

JAMIE: Yes, we’ve just finished our first block and went to San Diego for Comic Con. It’s going well.

HARRIET: We all feel really lucky to be back for a second season. It's so nice to return to characters that feel familiar, and the fans will love it as well.

HAVE YOU EXPERIENCED THE WHOLE OUTLANDER FAME EFFECT YET?

JAMIE: We've had a taste of it. In Glasgow we can have a relatively normal life but we have been on trips to the US and run into fans and Harriet and I went to the Scottish BAFTAS last year and people had travelled from Germany, France, Argentina, just to see us on the red carpet, which was mind-blowing.

HARRIET: In the US it was amazing. I've never experienced anything like that. Stepping out of the car and seeing the fans waiting there for us for the first time, it's a mixture of surprise and delight.

DO YOU THINK YOU LOOK LIKE SAM HEUGHAN?

JAMIE: I've had it once or twice from people who know Sam. And his driver, who has known him since season one, picked me up on my first day and said ‘when you walked out the door, I swear it was just like seeing Sam 12 years ago’. The casting department did a great job.

HARRIET: Yes, the red hair!