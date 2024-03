The 2024 Oscars were full of glitz and glam, showing off the best of style in Hollywood.

From the actors and actresses who appear onscreen to those behind the cameras, there was plenty to discuss from the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards.

Here are some of the best outfits from the 2024 Oscars, from stars such as Cillian Murphy and Billie Eilish to Robert Downey Jr and Rita Moreno.

2 . Emma Stone Emma Stone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

3 . Sandra Hüller Sandra Hüller attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards.