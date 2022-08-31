Nope Film Review, My Old School reaction and the best sci-fi films ever made - The Scotsman film podcast

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join us once again as The Scotman’s film fanatics Graham Falk and Dave Hepburn return after a month away with the latest episode of our film ‘vodcast’ (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic.

After a month filled with Edinburgh Festival fun, the team finally get back together to pull apart this summer’s biggest blockbusters alongside our topic of the week – which this week features a big, massive deep dive into aliens in Hollywood.

As it so often is, a slow summer has ensued at cinemas across the UK, as the nations soaks up the sun and makes the most of the good weather – HOWEVER – one of the biggest releases decided to launch on the big screen in spite of that and, in true Jordan Peele fashion, it appears to be making quite a splash.

Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele attend the world premiere of Universal Pictures' "NOPE" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

After winning several awards for his astonishingly good films ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’, Peele is back with a new concept and a new message with sci-fi horror hit ‘Nope’.

The film centres on two siblings who run a California horse ranch that provides horses for Hollywood as they discover something wonderful – but incredibly sinister - in the skies above. Meanwhile a former child film star that runs a theme park adjacent to them profits on the mysterious, deadly and otherworldly phenomenon.

As ever, the American director poses uncomfortable questions to his audience, as his dedicated fanbase look for answers as to what ‘Nope’ may represent in society.

Which Scar-Jo science fiction hit do our film fanatics both agree is flawless? (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

But – most importantly – did Dave and Graham like the movie, or not? There’s contrasting opinion and plenty of theory poured in for good measures. Why not give us your thoughts in the comments below?

Elsewhere, Dave gives his thoughts on Alan Cummings latest hit, ‘My Old School’. A true story, Cummings play the role of a real-life 30-year-old adult who poses as a 17-year-old school boy in order to reclaim his youth and get a second chance at his dream.

There’s buckets of discussion on Mad God too, which is getting a limited cinematic releases this week.

However, with aliens, science fiction and ‘things in the sky’ top of the agenda, we delve into a topic close to our hearts – aliens, little green men and their role in Hollywood.

We look at which sci-fi/alien flicks had the biggest impact on us growing up, why they are so good and what we learnt from them. Do you agree with our list? Have a watch of this week’s episodes and let us know.