Believe it or not, but The Scotsman film podcast, (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic has been away for a full three weeks, thanks to a combination of Covid-19 infections and holidays in Italy. We missed you – we hope you missed us too.

However, incase today’s episode the first time you’ve listened, our film vodcast is presented by our self confessed film fanatics, myself and Dave Hepburn, we discuss which films we’ve seen this week, as we give our thoughts on what films are hot – or not.

Thank fully for you viewers, we’ve been hitting the cinema a lot this past week, and come roaring back with a host of film reactions that will hopefully guide you towards which movies you go to see at the cinema this weekend.

Tom Cruise attends the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Two of the summer’s most highly anticipated films have hit the big screen over the past fortnight, with the long overdue sequel to Tom Cruise’s 80s favourite Top Gun going down a storm with audiences across the country.

Set more than 30 years after the original, ‘Maverick’ sees one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell (Cruise) back where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

Tasked with training a detachment of graduates for an assignment that verges on the impossible, he must face his demons of decades past to ensure the mission is successful.

However, how do our film fanatics view it? Believe the hype, or put it in the bin?

Next up is the final instalment in the Jurassic World triglogy – Dominion.

On the opposite side of the fence to Top Gun, the dinosaur franchises’ latest hit has been given a little bit of a bashing by the critics, with some viewers calling for the end of the franchise once and for all.

Starting where the last film finished, Dominion shows us a world where dinosaurs now live side by side with humans, though the fragile balance is difficult to maintain, as humans and sinister forces look to take advantage of the new world around them. Do we see it as a Jurassic waste of time, or are the critics wrong?

There are also reactions to new psychological horror ‘Men’, starring the always excellent Jessie Buckley, while Norwegian film The Innocents grabs the attention of Dave as a ‘Stranger Things but wilder’ type of horror hit.

