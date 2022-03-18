Join us as The Scotman’s film fanatics Graham Falk and Dave Hepburn bring you episode five of our brand new ‘vodcast’ (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic.

After dissecting Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the growth of Robert Pattinson and everything Bat in last week’s episode, we join again via the medium of the world wide web to get chat about Fright Fest and our thoughts on the career of cult actor Nicolas Cage.

Why has Cage become such a cult figure in Hollywood? What makes him so watchable? Why was he written off for a period of his illustrious career? We discuss all these questions and more, as we dig deep on the Californians career, all the way from Wild At Heart up until his latest masterpieces Mandy and Willy’s Wonderland.

The release of his latest film – The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent – is little over a month away from release and sees the Oscar winning actor take on the role of a fictionalised version of himself known as ‘Nick Cage’, a cash-strapped actor who is struggling to make a comeback.

However, he is given a lifeline when a billionaire super fan offers him a whopping $1 million to attend his birthday party. Critics are already hailing it as a success, and we ask why we feel Cage is the one actor who can pull off roles most simply cannot.

Outside of the world of Cage, Dave gives his spoiler free recommendations of the best horror Glasgow Film Fest had to offer with Dave attending a another 12 films over the course of the mini fest, while Graham shares his thoughts on Sean Baker’s Red Rocket after catching it at the cinema last Friday.

It is another jam packed episode, and we’d love it if you’d join us.