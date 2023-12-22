A haunted swimming pool will begin 2024 list of highly anticipated horror films. Here's everything you need to know about Night Swim.

Night Swim is one the most highly anticipated horror films of 2024. Cr. Universal Pictures.

It has been supremely successful last 12 months for fans of horror with Scream, Saw and Evil Dead all dropping highly rated prequels alongside new terrifying hits like Talk To Me, Skinamarink and M3GAN bringing in big bucks at the Box Office.

And the new year is expected to start with a bang for horror heads with the launch of intriguing new horror film Night Swim.

Directed by Bryce McGuire and produced by the dynamic duo of James Wan (The Conjuring) and Jason Blum (Insidious), the supernatural horror is one of the most highly anticipated new releases in 2024 and intriguing follows the story of a haunted swimming pool! Are you as excited as we are? Then here is everything you need to know ahead of the release of Night Swim.

Here is the trailer for Night Swim.

What is Night Swim about

As we stated before, a haunted swimming pool is all we really need to know to get interested! However, if you want a more rounded plot line...

The film is actually based on a short story written by director McGuire, who wrote and directed a low-budget five minute short film of the same name in collaboration with his friend Rod Blackhurst back in 2014 before expanding it into a feature film.

Night Swim follows retired baseball player Ray Waller as he is forced to quit the game owing to a degenerative illness which forces to Waller family to move into a new house alongside his wife and two children. The house, which comes with a backyard swimming pool is seen as somewhere his children can have fun, while it also provides some physical therapy for the recently retired sportsman.

However, when a malevolent force brings the family into an unrelenting world of inescapable terror, dark secrets come to the fore.

Night Swim full cast

The cast of this supernatural horror has some interesting and intriguing name many may not expect. In the lead role is son of Hollywood legend and horror icon Kurt Russell, with Wyatt Russell taking the role of Ray.

Alongside him is Oscar nominated actress Kerry Condon (The Banshees Of Inisherin) as his wife Eve Waller. His daughter Izzy is played by Amélie Hoeferle (The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes). There's also roles for Gavin Warren (First Man) as his son Elliot.

Nancy Lenehan (Plesantville), Jodi Long (Dash & Lily), Rahnuma Panthaky, Eddie Martinez and Elijah J. Roberts all have confirmed role in the film.

When is Night Swim out in the UK, Night Swim release date, runtime and age rating

For horror fans desperate to see the film, you don't have too much longer to wait with a January 5 release date pencilled in worldwide.