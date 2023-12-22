As the cinematic year comes to a close, we look at the 15 highest grossing horror films of the year.

It felt like only yesterday we were handed the sixth instalment of the ever popular Scream franchise and now suddenly we have reached the end of the cinematic year.

As ever, horror has been central to this year's Box Office hits as the genre continues to build and grow on its previous successes with sequels, prequels and - most importantly - some big news players to the horror arena.

But which films were the most popular with UK cinema goers in 2023? Here is the top 15 highest grossing horror films in UK cinemas for 2023 - including their Rotten Tomatoes ranking.

1 . Five Nights at Freddy's - $12.9m The unusual horror topped the UK Box Office for horrors this year but was a damn squib with critics who rated it just 31% on Rotten Tomatoes.

2 . A Haunting In Venice - $12.5m The Agatha Christie film has a truly A-star cast and just missed out on the top spot with this murder mystery meets horror film. Critics liked it too, ranking it at 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

3 . Insidious: The Red Door - $9.9m The fifth instalment in the Insidious series was one of the most popular horrors at the cinema but was rated very poorly by critics who ranked it at just 37% on Rotten Tomatoes.

4 . Scream VI - $9.4m One the earliest horror film releases of the year was the ever popular Scream VI, which went down well with audiences and critics alike who ranked it at 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.