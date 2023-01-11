British and Irish talent fared well at the 80th Golden Globes– one of the first major events of the award season calendar – with several wins for Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin as the award show returned in person.

Top awards also went to Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, and Steven Spielberg, who won best director, as well as the best drama motion picture trophy for his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans.

Tuesday’s event took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles and saw the return of multiple famous faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several big British names, including Dame Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy and Daniel Craig, were also tipped for top awards – but all lost out.

Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh, Kerry Condon, and Brendan Gleeson, winners of Best Picture - Musical/Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin", pose in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett was named best drama actress for her performance in Tar, but was not present to collect the prize as she is working on a production in the UK.

Irish star Colin Farrell took home the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy for his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin, which he stars in alongside Brendan Gleeson, and thanked his entire cast and crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Martin McDonagh I owe you so much man,” he said during his acceptance speech.

“14 years ago you put me working with Brendan Gleeson… and you changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful to you for the rest of my days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing Gleeson, he continued: “Brendan, I just, I love you so much.

“I love that I get to cohabitate this creative space with you every day. All I did when I came to work every day was aspire to be your equal.

“I’m not saying I even got there but the aspiration kept me going. And I’ll thank you for that for the rest of my days also.”

McDonagh also went on to win the award for best screenplay for The Banshees Of Inisherin, thanking its stars as well as the wider cast.

The film, also won in the best motion picture, musical or comedy category and The Fabelmans, which stars Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano and Michelle Williams, won best motion picture, drama – the final award of the evening.

Other big film winners included Everything Everywhere All at Once, which saw acting prizes for two of its stars, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Bassett, who won best supporting film actress for her performance in Wakanda Forever, used her acceptance speech to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman saying: “We were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman”

School-based comedy Abbott Elementary, Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and satirical dark comedy The White Lotus were among the winners in the television categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other acting winners in the TV categories included The Bear's Jeremy Allen White and Ozark's Julia Garner.

Earlier, Naatu Naatu, from the film RRR, overcame pop music heavyweights Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, to claim the Golden Globe for best original song.