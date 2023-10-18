All Sections
Horror Films 2023: Here are the 10 best new scary movies ideal for watching on Halloween

By Graham Falk
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 10:26 BST

The nights are getting darker earlier and the wind is howling more than usual - which can only mean one thing...The Witching Hour is almost upon us!

Yes, that's the right, one of the most celebrated holiday of the year, Halloween, is just around the corner and, if you're a horror fanatic like me, this is like Christmas for many of us.

While many of us will give our old favourites a watch (what is Halloween without at least one viewing of Scream and Nightmare On Elm Street?) we can't fail to have noticed how positive of a year it has been for the horror genre, with a host of terrifying new films launched in the past 12 months.

Want to know which 2023 horror films you should watch first? We've pieced together 10 of the best new horror films you NEED to watch this Halloween.

1. Skinamarink

Skinamarink is an experimental horror that takes a look at fear as an emotion. A marmite type of film, there's no doubting it is genuinely terrifying. Available to stream via Shudder. Photo: Shudder

2. Evil Dead Rise

Released just this year, Evil Dead Rise was surprisingly excellent and full of gore. The film the franchise probably needed, it was lauded as one of this year's best horror films. Currently streaming on Netflix UK.

3. M3GAN

A future classic, M3GAN focuses on a lifelike doll programmed with the latest in AI technology that is said to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Scary, hilarious and full of excellent one liners. Available to stream via NOW TV, Sky Store and Apple TV with prices starting at £9.99. Photo: supplied

4. Talk To Me

Talk To Me was called 'the most terrifying film of the decade' by some critics and it certainly made an impact on viewers. The film begins when a grieving young woman is shown a severed, embalmed hand that can connect her to the dead. Available on Netflix from October 26.

