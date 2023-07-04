All Sections
Netflix have launched a number of great new TV series on July - and some returning ones too. Cr: Netflix

New Series On Netflix UK: 10 new releases coming to Netflix in July - including the Wham documentary

Here are 10 of the best new release series on Netflix UK in July. Including The Witcher season 3 release date and the brand new Wham documentary.

By Graham Falk
Published 30th Jun 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST

Netflix have an enjoyed a solid start to 2023 and as we hit the half way stage of the year, viewers can finally get excited about The Witcher season 3 release and a brand new documentary that will chart the rise of 80s icons Wham and George Michael.

However, they are not the only things you should be getting excited about this summer with the streamer set to have one of its strongest months of the year so far.

Want to know what series are the best to binge on this July on Netflix? Then check out of our list of the best series launching on Netflix this coming month.

This true crime documentary will look into the killing of German teenager in 1978 and sheds new light on his death through the accounts of his sister and the royal family involved in the case

1. The King Who Never Was - July 4

This highly anticipated documentary of 1980s icons George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley will take a deep dive into the career, the rise and the tensions that existed as the duo adapt to their rise in popularity.

2. Wham! - July 5

One of Netflix’s most successful new series returns for a second season as we re-enter the courtroom for part one of The Lincoln Lawyer season two.

3. The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 – Volume 1) - July 6

This BBC drama lands on Netflix and tells the real life story of a British farmer as he is arrested for shooting a burglar on his farm.

4. The Interrogation - July 9

