New Series On Netflix UK: 10 new releases coming to Netflix in July - including the Wham documentary
Here are 10 of the best new release series on Netflix UK in July. Including The Witcher season 3 release date and the brand new Wham documentary.
Netflix have an enjoyed a solid start to 2023 and as we hit the half way stage of the year, viewers can finally get excited about The Witcher season 3 release and a brand new documentary that will chart the rise of 80s icons Wham and George Michael.
However, they are not the only things you should be getting excited about this summer with the streamer set to have one of its strongest months of the year so far.
Want to know what series are the best to binge on this July on Netflix? Then check out of our list of the best series launching on Netflix this coming month.