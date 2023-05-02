New series on Netflix: 10 of the best new releases to stream in May - including Queen Charlotte and FUBAR
Netflix will release a number of addictive new series this month – including Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte and a brand new Arnold Schwarzenegger Netflix original.
It is hard to believe that the year is already five months old isn’t it?
However, as the days and months come quick and fast, so to do the bingeable and exciting new series to stream on Netflix. Already we have seen The Diplomat and The Night Agent launch on the platform and become the latest favourites for viewers and now, as we approach, there’s even more excited about.
A highly anticipated Bridgerton spin-off combined with the debut of Arnold Schwarzenegger on the small screen and a brand new historical drama from Jada Pinkett Smith will leave viewers giddy as Netflix continues to stake their claim as the ultimate subscription service.
Here are 10 of the best new series coming to Netflix in May 2023.