All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
7 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
1 hour ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
4 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
4 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
5 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
6 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
These are the best Netflix originals to stream on Netflix UK. Cr: NetflixThese are the best Netflix originals to stream on Netflix UK. Cr: Netflix
These are the best Netflix originals to stream on Netflix UK. Cr: Netflix

Best Netflix Films 2023: Here are the 21 highest rated Netflix Originals to watch

These 21 Netflix Originals movies are the highest rated to stream on the platform.

By Graham Falk
Published 4th May 2023, 13:24 BST

For over a decade, Netflix has conquered the streaming market and have even managed to produce some of the best new movies via their Netflix Originals productions.

Netflix Best Korean Films: Here are 10 of the highest rated Korean movies to stream on Netflix - including Kill Boksoon

Some have even gone on to win and been nominated for Oscars, Golden Globes and more and are now a staple on any films fans diet.

Horror Films On Netflix 2023: 16 of the most highly rated scary movies on Netflix - according to Rotten Tomatoes

But which Netflix Originals come the highest rated? We took a look at respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which are the top rated Netflix Original films that you can stream on Netflix UK right now – and here is your completed list.

The Best Movies On Netflix 2023: Here are the 21 highest rated films to stream on Netflix - as per Rotten Tomatoes

When a down on her luck playwright begins to think her career may be at a standstill, she has a brainwave - become a rapper before she turns 40.

1. The Forty-Year-Old Version - 99%

When a down on her luck playwright begins to think her career may be at a standstill, she has a brainwave - become a rapper before she turns 40. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
When two return to Mississippi from battle in World War II, they realise they have another battle on their hands in terms of rampant racism and dealing with the consequences of war.

2. Mudbound - 97%

When two return to Mississippi from battle in World War II, they realise they have another battle on their hands in terms of rampant racism and dealing with the consequences of war. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
In this animated feature, a man goes in search of love alongside a severed hand who can't find it owner's body.

3. I Lost My Body - 97%

In this animated feature, a man goes in search of love alongside a severed hand who can't find it owner's body. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Roma follows the life of a live-in indigenous housekeeper of an upper-middle-class Mexican family and was nominated for the 2018 Best Picture award at the Oscars - one of Netflix's first Oscar accolades.

4. Roma - 96%

Roma follows the life of a live-in indigenous housekeeper of an upper-middle-class Mexican family and was nominated for the 2018 Best Picture award at the Oscars - one of Netflix's first Oscar accolades. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:NetflixGolden GlobesOscars